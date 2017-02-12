Snow

Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

06:30 12 February 2017

Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

The Orwell Bridge has reopened after a three-vehicle crash last night, but police are warning motorists amid snowy conditions and three other crashes in Suffolk, including on the A14, this morning.

Three vehicles were first involved in a collision on the A14 Orwell Bridge westbound at around 11.30pm yesterday.

The incident involved a silver Mercedes-Benz, a silver Volkswagen Golf and a blue Renault Clio.

Police said the collision took place on the bridge, which was closed until 2.15am this morning. There were no serious injuries.

The central barrier between the two sides of the road was damaged. A temporary repair has been put in place by Highways England contractors, and a permanent repair will be carried out at a later date, Suffolk Constabulary said.

One of the vehicles was moved to a nearby lay-by to be recovered later today.

Meanwhile, three other single-vehicle collisions took place between 4.30am and 5am this morning. Firefighters were called to both incidents to rescue the trapped drivers.

A silver Lexus Saloon hit the central reservation on the A14 eastbound at Haughley, near junction 49, causing a partial closure of the inside lane. Recovery services are on the scene.

Then two vehicles skidded on the A134 at Lawshall, near Bury St Edmunds, in separate collisions at around 5am.

In the first incident, a silver Peugeot skidded into a ditch. Then shortly afterwards, a blue Renault Scenic skidded into the side of the road.

Four fire engines were called to the scene of both crashes. Crews freed the trapped drivers, who were described as “walking wounded” by police. Recovery services were also called to remove the vehicles from the road.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “People need to drive according to the weather conditions.

“It has snowed quite a lot over the county and some has settled. Be careful out there.”

Weatherquest posted on Twitter this morning: “E Anglia: Sleet and snow will continue to fall first thing, but increasingly turn to rain and become drier this afternoon. Max 4C (39.2F).

“UK: Sleet and snow over England and Wales will gradually turn to rain at lower levels by the afternoon. Cloudy and mainly dry elsewhere.”

  • So what you are saying John is that this incident could have been caused by vehicles traveling too slow and the weather conditions probably had no bearing on the crash.

    how'd the town do

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

  • It would seem that since the 60MPH restrictions were imposed that there have been MORE accidents on the Orwell Bridge than ever before, does this show that SOME speeding restrictions are MORe Dangerous and was this Speed limit is more about raising MONEY than People`s safety ?????

    John Humphrey

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

