Our top 14 romantic East Anglian restaurants include a boat, a mill and a fairytale Medieval building

20:10 10 February 2017

We round up some of the best places to eat in East Anglia on Valentine’s Day

Comment
Eric Snaith, Titchwell Manor, Norfolk.

Forgetting to book a table for dinner on Valentine’s Day is an epic fail - especially if you’ve been tasked with the job! If you haven’t made your mind up yet, or are stumped for ideas, how about one of these unique restaurants in Suffolk and Norfolk?

The Dining Rooms, Cinema City, Norwich

High ceilings, large arched windows and thick stone walls make up Suckling House, the medieval building where The Dining Rooms reside. The combination of these make for a majestic setting alone, but throw in a courtyard decorated with twinkling string lights and a menu full of fine food and you begin to feel that you have stepped straight into a fairytale.



On the menu: Loin of cod wrapped in Parma ham, served with chorizo, butter beans and spinach in a bravas sauce.

Read more here.

Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Stoke by Nayland



A smart modern restaurant with views over the golf course and lakes. Chef Alan Paton is known for coming up with unusual, fun combinations - especially in the season of love! Three courses for Valentine’s Day is £39 per person.

On the menu: A sharing plate including lobster nuggets, tex-mex-mac-n-cheese, bacon ‘pops, whisky smoked marrowbone, wings of love, salt beef brisket and more.

Read more here.

The Mulberry, Raymond Street, Thetford

A relaxed atmosphere and great service awaits you at The Mulberry - a hidden gem tucked away off the high street in Thetford.

The restaurant offers a range of Mediterranean and English-style foods which can be enjoyed in the conservatory area where you’ll have a perfect view of the stars through the large glass ceiling as you eat - if that’s not romantic, we’re not sure what is.

On the menu: Aged Norfolk beef sirloin tagliata served with rocket, parmesan salad, croccante potatoes and red wine jus, followed by warm toffee and spiced rum pudding with a rum caramel sauce.

Read more here.

The Secret Garden Restaurant, Sudbury

A new French restaurant that takes inspiration from the seasons and is especially inventive when it comes to vegetarian food. Desserts are exemplary.

The Valentine’s menu is £44 for five courses with an aperitif, or £69 including a wine flight.

On the menu: Sea bass fillet on a trout and dill quenelle with a julienne of carrots, leeks and kohlrabi and a passion fruit dressing.

Read more here.

East Twenty Six, Exchange Street, Norwich

Ideal for an intimate meal for two, East Twenty Six is a bar and restaurant offering a modern take on traditional “tapas”. You and your companion can dine by candlelight on small plates and sharing snacks inspired by flavours and ingredients from all around the world.

On the menu: Moorish pork skewers, smoked Korean style chicken wings and cauliflower shawarma, accompanied by a complex cocktail or a glass of one of their different wines, rounded off with an East Twenty Six Glory - whisky and honey ice cream, raspberry jelly, raspberries, toasted oats and cream.

Read more here.

Tuddenham Mill, Tuddenham near Bury St Edmunds

Executive chef Lee Bye is often praised for his cooking style, which is based on fresh, local, seasonal ingredients - and a great deal of style. The restaurant is traditional with more of a formal feel and offers great service. IThewon best restaurant in the Suffolk Magazine Food and Drink Awards 2016.

Valentine’s dinner is £130 per couple for five courses.

On the menu: Half a native lobster, Poacher thermidor, cauliflower pudding, parsley. Chocolate torte 85%, whipped toffee, mandarin.

Read more here.

Titchwell Manor, Titchwell

A stone’s throw from the North Norfolk Coast you’ll find Titchwell Manor, a country retreat offering fine dining thanks to head chef Eric Snaith. Eric and his team offer modern European food in the Conservatory Restaurant - a unique setting that provides guests with picturesque views of the Manor’s walled garden. Visitors can also opt to spend the night in one of the charming rooms overlooking the sea, as Valentine’s Day packages are still available.

On the menu: Bloody Mary oyster to start. Buttermilk chicken, wild rice and celeriac cream for the main event.

Dark chocolate, pear, vanilla and roses to finish.

Read more here.

Ravenwood Hall, Rougham

A romantic, historic building in seven acres of secluded woodland. On February 13, the restaurant hosts a masked ball at £75 per person including an aperitif and canapés reception. And on February 13 and 14 a special dining menu is being served at £49.50 per person with a gift for each lady.

On the menu: ‘Night at the funfair’ – candyfloss parfait, bubble meringue, popcorn brittle, diddy doughnuts, toffee apples.

Read more here.

Bildeston Crown, Bildeston

Friendly, personable service. Specialises in local meat and game. Head chef/owner Chris Lee has won many awards for his talent including AA 3 rosettes. The dessert section is especially good. For Valentine’s Day, three courses is £55 per person with music and a glass of fizz.

On the menu: Steak and lobster to share. Selection of Bildeston Crown citrus puddings to share.

Read more here.

Stoke Mill, Stoke Holy Cross

Stoke Mill Contemporary Fine Dining is a great place to celebrate any special occasion thanks to its fantastic food, but it’s the added touches such as atmospheric lighting, soft music and intimate seating arrangements that really set it apart from the rest.

On the menu: A special seven course Valentine’s Day taster menu is available featuring a cheddar cheese souffle, Norfolk gin cured smoked salmon, beef wellington and chocolate fondant with salted caramel ice cream.

Read more here.

Great House, Lavenham

A multi-award-winning guest house and restaurant that prides itself on superior service, bold flavours, French technique and stunning presentation, the Great House won the 2017 AA Inspector’s Choice and Gold awards.

On February 14 the Valentine’s menu is priced at £58 per person for three courses. A lovely romantic treat.

Typical from the menu: Chocolate and pistachio entremet. Roasted pineapple with coconut espuma, banana crisp, passion fruit caviar, pina colada sorbet.

Read more here.

The Grove, Overstrand Road, Cromer

There’s something inherently romantic about period properties like The Grove, an old Georgian country house covered in sprawling ivy which has been open to guests since 1936.

The restaurant here boasts two AA rosettes and believes in showcasing the best local producers have to offer.

Two dining options are available - the oak-panelled study and the original Georgian dining room - both of which provide unique character and features.

On the menu: Loin of Gunton Venison served with Lyonnaisse potatoes, baby turnips, wilted garden spinach and eldeberry and pot jus, followed by a trio of citrus profiteroles.

Read more here.

Blue Joanna Bar & Kitchen, Unthank Road, Norwich

Located in the heart of Norwich’s Golden Triangle, this restaurant offers diners something a little different, combining Asian style street food, with cool cocktails and smooth music. Full of atmosphere and friendly staff, this is a great venue for a lively date night that you’ll be talking about for days after.

On the menu: Blue Joanna is known for its Korean Blue Tacos filled with salsa roja, pickled cucumber, Asian slaw, soy lime dressing and your choice of pork, beef short rib, chicken or tofu. When it comes to puds, the panko banana with miso butterscotch and soured cream ice cream comes highly recommended.

Read more here.

Mariners Ipswich

Fancy dinner on board a boat? Mariners is a unique floating restaurant in Ipswich’s attractive waterfront.

It’s ever so romantic, with its original features, crisp linen-lined tables, and the allure of the lights from boats bobbing around outside creating a glow. This place really is something quite special indeed.

The Valentine’s menu is £49.95 per person for four courses.

On the menu: Seared yellow fin tuna fillet with mixed vegetables julienne and teriyaki dressing. Dessert trilogy of chocolate fondant with raspberry centre, honey and yuzu parfait, cherry heart gateau.

Read more here.

20:10
We round up some of the best places to eat in East Anglia on Valentine’s Day

