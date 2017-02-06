Overhead wire fault causing delays and cancellations on trains in and out of London

A Greater Anglia train (C) Archant Norfolk 2016

Rail passengers face disruption on mainline trains this morning, due to faulty overhead electric wires between Manor Park and Romford.

Some lines are blocked as a result of the fault – with train services running through the two stations subject to cancellation, revision, or delay by up to 25 minutes.

Affected services include:

•8am Liverpool Street to Ipswich will start at Colchester

•8.06am Liverpool Street to Ipswich will start at Colchester

•8.09am Chelmsford to Liverpool Street has been cancelled

•8.13am Liverpool Street to Southend has been cancelled

•8.30am Chelmsford to Liverpool Street has been cancelled

•9am Liverpool Street to Norwich has been cancelled

•9.02am Liverpool Street to Ipswich has been cancelled

•10am Liverpool Street to Norwich will start from Colchester

Great Anglia apologised for the disruption to train services. If a journey has been delayed by 30 minutes or more, passengers may be entitled to compensation for a portion of the fare.