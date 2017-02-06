Overcast

Overhead wire fault causing delays and cancellations on trains in and out of London

08:04 06 February 2017

Rail passengers face disruption on mainline trains this morning, due to faulty overhead electric wires between Manor Park and Romford.

Some lines are blocked as a result of the fault with train services running through the two stations subject to cancellation, revision, or delay by up to 25 minutes.

Affected services include:

•8am Liverpool Street to Ipswich will start at Colchester

•8.06am Liverpool Street to Ipswich will start at Colchester

•8.09am Chelmsford to Liverpool Street has been cancelled

•8.13am Liverpool Street to Southend has been cancelled

•8.30am Chelmsford to Liverpool Street has been cancelled

•9am Liverpool Street to Norwich has been cancelled

•9.02am Liverpool Street to Ipswich has been cancelled

•10am Liverpool Street to Norwich will start from Colchester

Great Anglia apologised for the disruption to train services. If a journey has been delayed by 30 minutes or more, passengers may be entitled to compensation for a portion of the fare.

Ipswich mother-of-four turns unwanted books into works of art after learning skill on Youtube

23 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Lisa Auty at her home in Ipswich

Transforming unwanted books into intricate works of art, Lisa Auty creates these amazing book-folding masterpieces between her daily school runs.

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

07:00 Paul Geater
The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

The first phase of the Ipswich Garden Suburb development on the northern fringe of the town is set to be given planning permission this week.

Suffolk and Ipswich tourism economy set for boost from Great East run

07:00 Matt Stott
Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon at the official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich

The Great East Run could add millions of pounds to the Ipswich and Suffolk economy every year, it has been predicted.

Where is the cheapest place to fill up with petrol in the Ipswich area today?

06:28 Reporter
Where's it cheap to fill up around Ipswich?

Morrisons in Sproughton Road and Goddard Road Asda are the two cheapest places to fill up with fuel in the Ipswich area today.

Day King George V1 pitched up on a Suffolk beach and sang Auld Lang Syne

07:30 Steven Russell
The King and his Queen

It is 65 years since the front page of the ‘late final’ edition of the Ipswich Evening Star proclaimed THE KING IS DEAD as flags were lowered to half-mast and theatres shut for the day.

February 6 is a day tinged with sadness for the Queen

06:28 Chris Bishop
How the news was reported. Picture: Archant library

For Elizabeth II, February 6 denotes not only the beginning of her reign but a great sadness at the death of her beloved “Papa”.

Celebrating The Queen’s 65-year reign spanning six decades of great change

06:27 Chris Bishop
The Queen listens to the Fijian choir during her visit to the Fiji Exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

After more than six decades as head of state, the Queen remains an important figure in national life – a reassuring presence in an ever-changing world.

Headteachers are ‘sacked like football managers’, Suffolk head warns

Yesterday, 19:30 Matt Stott
Headteachers are overworked and face too much pressure from the local authority in Suffolk, a teaching union has claimed. Pic: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

A Suffolk headteacher has called for action to end the “relentless scrutiny” of school leaders, amid a renewed row over teacher recruitment.

Essex teenager jailed after anti-Semitic tirade at Jewish community

Yesterday, 19:18 Jack Hardy, PA
Patrick Delaney. Photo: Met Police

An intoxicated teenager who yelled “Heil Hitler” while pelting Jewish shoppers with gas canisters has been jailed.

