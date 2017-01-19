Owner of fire-damaged George Inn in Wickham Market ‘happy to co-operate’ with community buy-out

The George Inn, Wickham Market

The owner of a fire-damaged Suffolk pub has expressed his willingness to sell the historic building to a community group wishing to take it on.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robert Leckie, whose plans to demolish and replace the George Inn in Wickham Market were rejected last year, wrote to the parish council, updating it on his position.

Parish chairman Dick Jenkinson, reading Mr Leckie’s letter at the council’s latest meeting on Monday, said “he was happy to co-operate” as his plans had been “rejected out of hand”.

In summary, Mr Jenkinson added: “He feels he will cut his losses and sell to us.”

A community group was set up to take on the pub after Mr Leckie’s latest application, which sought to tear down the 16th Century building and build one of similar appearance, was rejected.

The pub, formerly owned by Punch Taverns, has been out of use since April 2013 when a fire left it a charred ruin.

It is hoped that a community organisation could secure grants to preserve the listed building aspects of the pub, such as its Tudor beams, which Mr Leckie’s application said would not be economically viable.

The George community group is since reported to have rapidly “got its act together” by carrying out much of the necessary administrative work to get its plans under way.

In response to Mr Leckie’s letter, Mr Jenkinson said the group would be “interested in negotiating” with him, adding it was “great news”.

The letter also asks Mr Leckie to do more to carry out a “proper safety inspection” on the scaffolding, which has been in place on the George for many months and to contact the owners of neighbouring properties.

A “pop-up pub” event will be held at Wickham Market Village Hall on Saturday, February 4, from 7-11pm, when the community group will give an update on plans.