Pair bailed following Hadleigh car and garage arsons

File picture of firefighters tackling a car blaze. (c) copyright citizenside.com

A man and a teenage boy arrested following two arsons in Hadleigh have been bailed to return to police in March.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were contacted by the fire service just before 2.15am yesterday to reports that a car parked between a caravan and a home in Corks Lane in Hadleigh was on fire.

Occupants of both the home and the caravan managed to get out safely.

Around 2.40am a 16-year-old boy from Stowmarket and a 24-year-old man from Hadleigh were arrested on suspicion of arson. Both were taken into custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they were interviewed about the blaze and another garage fire in Timperley Road in the town that police were alerted to around 12.45am yesterday.

The 16-year-old has also been arrested and interviewed in connection with a number of other offences including theft from a vehicle and taking a vehicle without consent.

Both have now been bailed to return to police on March 6, pending further enquiries.

Suffolk Constabulary is continuing to ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in Hadleigh in the early hours of Wednesday to call police 101, quoting crime number 11696/17.