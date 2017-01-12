Rain

Pair bailed following Hadleigh car and garage arsons

10:35 12 January 2017

File picture of firefighters tackling a car blaze.

File picture of firefighters tackling a car blaze.

A man and a teenage boy arrested following two arsons in Hadleigh have been bailed to return to police in March.

Police were contacted by the fire service just before 2.15am yesterday to reports that a car parked between a caravan and a home in Corks Lane in Hadleigh was on fire.

Occupants of both the home and the caravan managed to get out safely.

Around 2.40am a 16-year-old boy from Stowmarket and a 24-year-old man from Hadleigh were arrested on suspicion of arson. Both were taken into custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they were interviewed about the blaze and another garage fire in Timperley Road in the town that police were alerted to around 12.45am yesterday.

The 16-year-old has also been arrested and interviewed in connection with a number of other offences including theft from a vehicle and taking a vehicle without consent.

Both have now been bailed to return to police on March 6, pending further enquiries.

Suffolk Constabulary is continuing to ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in Hadleigh in the early hours of Wednesday to call police 101, quoting crime number 11696/17.

Disabled parking row at Hadleigh Morrison’s led BMW driver to assault woman with walking stick

09:00 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A 25-year-old woman who parked in a space reserved for the disabled assaulted an invalid who questioned her right to do so, a court heard.

Opinion: It’s time to put hospitals and care homes together at last

22 minutes ago
The Herman de Stern building on Felixstowe sea front was a convalescent home.

This is the time of year when we hear about the crisis in the NHS with A&E units struggling to cope – and social care facing financial meltdown, writes Paul Geater.

Suffolk and Essex warned to prepare for snowy weather and flooding

55 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Snowcould cause hazardous driving conditons during today's rush hour

Suffolk and Essex could see a dusting of the white stuff today as a yellow weather warning for snow remains in place for both counties until Saturday.

Kesgrave High School and Leiston Football club join forces for exciting A-Level programme

09:57 Chris Brammer
Leiston FC and Kesgrave High School are joining forces in an educational link up. L-R Tony Kinsella,Rhys Swales, Peter Douglass,Sarah Wheatley,Glenn Driver.

Prospective AS and A-level students could soon be pulling on a Leiston shirt, after the Ryman Premier League Blues teamed up with Kesgrave High School this week.

Suffolk pub landlady stole cash she raised in cancer charity head shave, court told

09:39 Colin Adwent
Pub landlady Cathy Anderson is having her headshaved in aid of Macmillan at the Plough Inn, Sutton.

A former landlady who had a sponsored head shave for a cancer charity ended up using £500 she collected to prop up her ailing pub, a court heard.

New council homes on the way – and health shake-up could follow

09:00 Paul Geater
New council homes are to be built in Old Norwich Road.

Work on a new development of 60 council homes on the Old Norwich Road in Ipswich is set to start during the second half of the year.

Hollesley Bay’s watchdog chairman vows to continue campaign for reform after termination from justice minister

09:47 Andrew Hirst
Faith Spear, has been terminated as chairman of Hollesley Bay open prison's independent monitoring board. Pic by KJ Spear

A former Suffolk prison watchdog chairman who disclosed classified information to raise calls for reform has been fired – but says she will continue take “robust action” in the public interest.

Campaign for Ipswich’s homeless bus hostel reaches half-way point

07:57 Gemma Mitchell
Gareth Brenland with family, Sarah Jane and Tiffany.

A fundraising appeal to buy a bus and convert it into a night shelter for Ipswich’s rough sleepers has reached half its target.

Former Bridge School to become temporary 200-space car park and helipad for Ipswich Hospital

06:00 Jason Noble
The former Bridge School in heath Road, Ipswich, which is to be developed by Ipswich Hospital

Work to redevelop the former Bridge School next to Ipswich Hospital could begin as early as next month if plans are approved – with the site set to become a temporary car park with 200 spaces and an air ambulance helipad.

Most read

Man in court for assaulting doorman at Ipswich nightspot The Rep

The Rep in Tower Street, Ipswich. Photo by Keith Mindham.

When else has Suffolk seen significant snowfall this century?

A substantial covering of snow in Capel St Mary in 2010. Photo: Mick Webb

Most commented

Region’s mental health trust loses medical students and funding

Hellesdon Hospital, headquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust Picture: James Bass Copy: Sarah Brealey For: EDP News Eastern Daily Press © 2009 (01603) 772434

Don’t wait until you are seriously ill to see your doctor, Ipswich Hospital bosses urge

Ipswich Hospital

Former newspaper site to become Ipswich retirement flats

McCarthy & Stone has been given planning permission to build these new flats in Lower Brook Street in Ipswich.

