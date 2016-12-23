Pair bailed over double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich

The scene in Foundation Street, Ipswich. Archant

Two men from Luton arrested after a double stabbing in Foundation Street last weekend have been bailed by police.

Officers were called to the scene at 10pm on December 18 and found two men seriously injured.

They were taken to hospital in a critical condition. Both are now in a serious but stable condition.

The two men from Luton, both 20, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy to supply controlled drugs yesterday.

Police have bailed them until March 6 pending further enquiries.

Five other people, who were also arrested after the incident, were bailed by police this week.

Two men from Ipswich, aged 48 and 57, were arrested in the early hours of Monday, December 19, and after they were questioned were bailed to return to police on February 27.

A 24-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder late on Monday.

He was bailed to return to police on March 2.

Two others were also arrested on Monday.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder while a 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They were both bailed to return to police on February 27.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Blackfriars Court, Foundation Street, Lower Orwell Street or Rosemary Lane in Ipswich shortly before 10pm on December 18.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime number 72333/16. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.