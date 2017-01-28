Paolo Morena to perform at The Mulberry Tree in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich

The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich

Musician Paolo Morena is set to perform live at a pub in Ipswich next month.

The Chelmsford multi-instrumentalist is headlining a gig at The Mulberry Tree in Woodbridge Road on Saturday, February 11.

The ‘One Man Show’ gig starts at 9pm and is due to finish at 11pm.

The singer is due to release his second album, 38, later this year.

An event spokesman said: “The master of ‘Live Looping’, Paolo Morena, returns to the Mulberry Tree with his incredible ‘One Man Show’.

“Come and check out the artist that are all talking about in 2017.

“A set that includes original material, cool covers and crazy mash-ups.”

He has performed more than 300 gigs across the country in recent years and has performed live on Channel 4 and on BBC Radio 2 and XFM.

His first album, The Mighty Small, was released in 2015.

For more information about the event and Paolo Morena, click here.