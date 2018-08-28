Partly Cloudy

‘Proud’ parents of 17-year-old A140 crash victim write emotional message to ‘angel’ daughter

PUBLISHED: 08:49 09 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:53 09 October 2018

Shannon Gittings, who died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family

Shannon Gittings, who died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family

Archant

The parents of Shannon Gittings, the 17-year-old who died after her car crashed into a tree, have paid tribute to their ‘little angel’.

The scene in Tasburgh. Picture: Simon ParkinThe scene in Tasburgh. Picture: Simon Parkin

Andrew and Lindsey Gittings’ emotional statement, addressed to Shannon on her Facebook page, said: “My darling beautiful baby girl, you made us the most proud parents in the world.

“You turned out to be the most amazing young lady who was loved by so many people. We are going to miss you more than you could have ever known.

“We promise to be strong for each other and your brothers, Callum and Lewis. Henry is so lost without you and will always be part of our family.

“Every day you will be in our thoughts and we will never stop talking about you and telling the world how amazing you were.

“Now rest in peace my Angel. We love you more than any words could possibly say and always will xxx.”

Shannon was a Diss High School student, and described herself as a customer service administrator on Facebook.

Hundreds of people have shared their memories of Shannon after her death last Wednesday.

Amanda Frost said: “Our darling girl, I hope you knew how much you are loved by so many. You were the sister my boys never had and that little girl I’ve watched grow up into a beautiful, kind, funny young lady.”

Shannon was driving towards Diss on the A140 at around 5.30pm, on Wednesday, October 3. She died after her grey Fiat 500 collided with a tree, at the Quaker Lane junction, near Tasburgh. Firefighters recovered the teenager’s body from her car but she was pronounced dead at the roadside.

Tasburgh residents said the road had been a danger for many years.

Christine Hammett has lived in Tasburgh since 2004. When driving to Long Stratton, south of the village, she takes back roads.

She said: “It is such a danger especially the junctions at Tasburgh and Hempnall. The difficulty is you can’t see round the corner and the cars travel at such speed. When I go to Long Stratton I don’t bother with the A140 because there is no chance of safely pulling out.”

Anybody with information regarding the collision should contact PC Shane Schucroft on 101, or email schucrofts@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

