Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

08:32 27 December 2016

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Mark Bullimore Photography 2016

A pedestrian died after a collision involving a lorry on the A14 near Ipswich last night.

Comment
Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREIpswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Police have confirmed that the man, in his 40s and from the Suffolk area, died after the incident on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 between Sproughton and Copdock at around 5.50pm on Boxing Day.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway shortly after 5.50pm between junctions 54 for Sproughton and 55 for Copdock.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene. He is the 30th fatality on Suffolk’s roads this year.

Police said the crash happened on the carriageway itself, and closed the stretch of road between the two junctions while paramedics and officers worked at the scene.

The road reopened at 12.20am. Police are still investigating the incident.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman last night said: “EEAST received a call today at 5.56pm to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a lorry and a male pedestrian on the A14 near Ipswich.

“A rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew were dispatched to assist the police who were first on scene.”

The spokesman added that the lorry driver had not suffered any injuries.

A diversion was put in place through Claydon, Bramford and Sproughton last night.

The crash caused severe delays for motorists heading eastbound, at a time when football fans were heading home from the Ipswich Town home game against Fulham at Portman Road.

Last year, a six-year record high of 36 deaths took place on the county’s roads. Last night’s crash was the 30th fatality on Suffolk’s roads in 2016.

Keywords: Suffolk police

Updated: Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

32 minutes ago Reporters
Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A pedestrian died after a collision involving a lorry on the A14 near Ipswich last night.

Sobbing Ipswich burglar branded vile by victim as he is jailed for 12 months

06:00 Colin Adwent and Gemma Mitchell
Ipswich Crown Court

A sobbing teenage burglar heard his victim describe him as “vile” shortly before he was jailed for 12 months.

Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley star Liz Smith has died aged 95

Yesterday, 23:06 Jason Noble
File photo dated 10/07/2009 of Liz Smith with her MBE for services to drama as the Royle Family actress has died aged 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said. Photo credit: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

The Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley star Liz Smith has died at the age of 95, her family has reported.

Gallery: Swimmers celebrate warmest Boxing Day dip in two decades at Aldeburgh

Yesterday, 17:15 Jason Noble
Aldeburgh Boxing Day Swim 2016. Photo by Mike Shepherd

Unseasonal Boxing Day sunshine greeted the Boxing Day swimmers at Aldeburgh this morning for one of the warmest charity dips in its 22 year history.

Coxswain captures picture of seal resting on his dingy on River Orwell at Pin Mill

Yesterday, 16:53 Gemma Mitchell
A seal relaxing on a dingy at the River Orwell, Pin Mill. Credit: Jon Harvey, Coxswain, Felixstowe Volunteer Coast Patrol Rescue Service

A plucky marine mammal has given its seal of approval to one dingy on the River Orwell.

The Teapot Project hosts ‘pay as you feel’ Boxing Day lunch at Ipswich’s La Tour Cycle Café

Yesterday, 16:40 Gemma Mitchell
The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich.

Everyone should be able to enjoy a meal with company at Christmas.

Updated: Man and his dog rescued by Lifeboat from River Blyth at Southwold Harbour

Yesterday, 16:13 Emma Brennan
The rescue took place in the River Blyth at Southwold. Photo: Archive

A man had to be rescued from freezing cold, fast flowing water by a lifeboat crew after he got in to difficulty trying to save the family dog when it fell into the River Blyth at Southwold Harbour.

Find out where the Pigs Gone Wild sculptures are now

Yesterday, 16:00 Gemma Mitchell
All the pigs at the Ta Ta Trotters exhibition at Ipswich Corn Exchange.

As merrymakers tuck into their piggys in blankets over Christmas, some families across the region have enjoyed the festive period with a different type of hog.

What is the cost of a ‘pauper’s funeral’ in Ipswich?

Yesterday, 14:00 Gemma Mitchell
File picture of a funeral service.

Over the past three years Ipswich Borough Council has spent more than £60,000 on ‘paupers’ funerals’.

Busy start to Boxing Day sales in Ipswich town centre

Yesterday, 13:07 Staff Reporters
Early shoppers make their way into Ipswich to make the most of the Boxing Day sales. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

For those stores that did open in Ipswich town centre today, there appeared to be a busy start to the Boxing Day sales.

Most read

Updated: Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Sobbing Ipswich burglar branded vile by victim as he is jailed for 12 months

Ipswich Crown Court

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits it will be tough to win back disgruntled supporters after a comprehensive 2-0 home defeat to Fulham

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy looks deflated after a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The Teapot Project hosts ‘pay as you feel’ Boxing Day lunch at Ipswich’s La Tour Cycle Café

The Teapot Project Boxing Day lunch at La Tour in Ipswich.

Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley star Liz Smith has died aged 95

File photo dated 10/07/2009 of Liz Smith with her MBE for services to drama as the Royle Family actress has died aged 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said. Photo credit: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Fulham 0 – Portman Road atmosphere turns toxic as Blues out-fought and out-thought

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is on his knees after Chris Martin's free-kick puts Fulham 1-0 up at Portman Road. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy admits it will be tough to win back disgruntled supporters after a comprehensive 2-0 home defeat to Fulham

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy looks deflated after a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley star Liz Smith has died aged 95

File photo dated 10/07/2009 of Liz Smith with her MBE for services to drama as the Royle Family actress has died aged 95, a spokeswoman for her family has said. Photo credit: Lewis Whyld/PA Wire

Updated: Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24