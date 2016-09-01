People in poverty in Suffolk – including 21,000 children – could reach crisis point in 2017, warns Suffolk Community Foundation’s Tim Holder

Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Left to right, Hazel Smith, Mike Smith, Nigel Scarff, Catherine Legg, Paul Campbell and Paul Bearman.

Suffolk is facing a real crisis in 2017 with more than 83,000 people living below the poverty line this Christmas, a community leader has warned.

Tim Holder, development director at Suffolk Community Foundation, has issued a hard-hitting festive message in the wake of “absolutely shocking” figures which reveal 83,000 people in the county – 21,000 of them children – are living in poverty.

He is calling on people to really think about their charitable giving, buying locally and supporting voluntary organisations such as foodbanks across Suffolk in 2017.

“It should be a real wake up call for people in Suffolk to know that tens of thousands of people are living in poverty,” said Mr Holder.

“What concerns me is that these absolutely shocking figures are only going to get worse.

“We are facing a real crisis. We have more than 50 emergency food providers in the county. National charities operating in Suffolk often have little or no staff on the ground and we are not supporting our voluntary organisations enough to sustain them.

“My Christmas message to people is to think about their charitable giving, to think locally when they are buying produce and to look after the sheer number of charitable and voluntary organisations we have here in Suffolk.

He added: “We are facing many challenges and could see these figures reach a real crisis point in 2017.

“Suffolk is known for being prosperous but our data shows the complete opposite of that.”

Mr Holder’s message is one that rings true with volunteers at the Stowmarket and Area Foodbank, which has become a lifeline for many.

Five months ago they put out a crisis call for donations – after running out of food.

Looking back on a “mad” 2016, manager Mike Smith has said the spikes in demand crisis centres across Suffolk have seen this year are “unprecedented” – although they are now coping with the surge.

But Mr Smith fears next year could see demand rise once again, and is calling on the public to donate food now so foodbanks can cope during the summer when contributions dwindle.

“It is at this time of year that people’s Christmas spirit kicks in,” said Mr Smith.

“They are much more generous during the winter as for many it is when they see homeless people on the streets shivering in the cold.

“Winter is also the season of giving, so we encourage people to give as much as they can now because it can really help us through.”

Donations for the Stowmarket-based centre’s reverse advent appeal have poured in from a string of supermarkets across the district.

Around 100 Christmas hampers packed with ham, pickles, crackers and sweet treats such as Christmas cake and biscuit selections are making their way around towns in mid Suffolk as part of the initiative.

A busy team of volunteers has been working around the clock to make this happen. Mr Smith said: “This week and all throughout December we carry on producing our crisis packages and this continues right through the month.

“In addition to that we are busy making our Christmas hampers, which come in big boxes and are all decorated in Christmas wrapping.

“The larger packages will go out to families in the area and the smaller ones are available for single people.

“At the moment we are in the process of creating 81 of the large hampers. We will have 25 of the smaller parcels.

“In addition to that we make gift boxes that are in the style of the ones you see being taken abroad for shoebox appeals.

He added: “These are more like presents and have an assortment of little gifts in them. They are transported to boys, girls, men and women around the county.

“They are going out this week and we will be working here right up until Christmas Eve.”

Extra teams have been laid on this week with around 12 volunteers working at the centre most days, filling boxes and picking food for the hampers.

Three vehicles have been delivering the parcels to people’s homes.

And it looks like this is a sight which will become common to the centre in years to come, as Mr Smith admits there has been a 40% increase in demand for the centre’s services throughout 2016 alone.

This year has been a mad year, in fact the whole year has been a bit crazy,” he said.

“There has been high demand and a lot more families in crisis than we ever expected.

“Demand for our services has been up 40% on last year, which is a real increase and we have grown substantially in that time.

He added: “In July as you know we ran out of food and were really struggling.

I think it is a time of year especially between January and July when people forget about food banks and therefore we try to make what donations we get over Christmas last.”

Mr Holder’s data was taken from the 2016 Hidden Needs report. Visit http://suffolkcf.org.uk/2016/09/launch-of-hidden-needs-2016/ to read it in full.