Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

People in poverty in Suffolk – including 21,000 children – could reach crisis point in 2017, warns Suffolk Community Foundation’s Tim Holder

11:00 23 December 2016

Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Left to right, Hazel Smith, Mike Smith, Nigel Scarff, Catherine Legg, Paul Campbell and Paul Bearman.

Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Left to right, Hazel Smith, Mike Smith, Nigel Scarff, Catherine Legg, Paul Campbell and Paul Bearman.

Suffolk is facing a real crisis in 2017 with more than 83,000 people living below the poverty line this Christmas, a community leader has warned.

Comment
Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Left to right, Hazel Smith, Mike Smith, Nigel Scarff, Catherine Legg, Paul Campbell and Paul Bearman.Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Left to right, Hazel Smith, Mike Smith, Nigel Scarff, Catherine Legg, Paul Campbell and Paul Bearman.

Tim Holder, development director at Suffolk Community Foundation, has issued a hard-hitting festive message in the wake of “absolutely shocking” figures which reveal 83,000 people in the county – 21,000 of them children – are living in poverty.

He is calling on people to really think about their charitable giving, buying locally and supporting voluntary organisations such as foodbanks across Suffolk in 2017.

“It should be a real wake up call for people in Suffolk to know that tens of thousands of people are living in poverty,” said Mr Holder.

“What concerns me is that these absolutely shocking figures are only going to get worse.

Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Pictured is Mike Smith.Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Pictured is Mike Smith.

“We are facing a real crisis. We have more than 50 emergency food providers in the county. National charities operating in Suffolk often have little or no staff on the ground and we are not supporting our voluntary organisations enough to sustain them.

“My Christmas message to people is to think about their charitable giving, to think locally when they are buying produce and to look after the sheer number of charitable and voluntary organisations we have here in Suffolk.

He added: “We are facing many challenges and could see these figures reach a real crisis point in 2017.

“Suffolk is known for being prosperous but our data shows the complete opposite of that.”

Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Pictured is Catherine Legg.Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Pictured is Catherine Legg.

Mr Holder’s message is one that rings true with volunteers at the Stowmarket and Area Foodbank, which has become a lifeline for many.

Five months ago they put out a crisis call for donations – after running out of food.

Looking back on a “mad” 2016, manager Mike Smith has said the spikes in demand crisis centres across Suffolk have seen this year are “unprecedented” – although they are now coping with the surge.

But Mr Smith fears next year could see demand rise once again, and is calling on the public to donate food now so foodbanks can cope during the summer when contributions dwindle.

Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Pictured is Paul Campbell.Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Pictured is Paul Campbell.

“It is at this time of year that people’s Christmas spirit kicks in,” said Mr Smith.

“They are much more generous during the winter as for many it is when they see homeless people on the streets shivering in the cold.

“Winter is also the season of giving, so we encourage people to give as much as they can now because it can really help us through.”

Donations for the Stowmarket-based centre’s reverse advent appeal have poured in from a string of supermarkets across the district.

Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush.Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush.

Around 100 Christmas hampers packed with ham, pickles, crackers and sweet treats such as Christmas cake and biscuit selections are making their way around towns in mid Suffolk as part of the initiative.

A busy team of volunteers has been working around the clock to make this happen. Mr Smith said: “This week and all throughout December we carry on producing our crisis packages and this continues right through the month.

“In addition to that we are busy making our Christmas hampers, which come in big boxes and are all decorated in Christmas wrapping.

“The larger packages will go out to families in the area and the smaller ones are available for single people.

“At the moment we are in the process of creating 81 of the large hampers. We will have 25 of the smaller parcels.

“In addition to that we make gift boxes that are in the style of the ones you see being taken abroad for shoebox appeals.

He added: “These are more like presents and have an assortment of little gifts in them. They are transported to boys, girls, men and women around the county.

“They are going out this week and we will be working here right up until Christmas Eve.”

Extra teams have been laid on this week with around 12 volunteers working at the centre most days, filling boxes and picking food for the hampers.

Three vehicles have been delivering the parcels to people’s homes.

And it looks like this is a sight which will become common to the centre in years to come, as Mr Smith admits there has been a 40% increase in demand for the centre’s services throughout 2016 alone.

This year has been a mad year, in fact the whole year has been a bit crazy,” he said.

“There has been high demand and a lot more families in crisis than we ever expected.

“Demand for our services has been up 40% on last year, which is a real increase and we have grown substantially in that time.

He added: “In July as you know we ran out of food and were really struggling.

I think it is a time of year especially between January and July when people forget about food banks and therefore we try to make what donations we get over Christmas last.”

Mr Holder’s data was taken from the 2016 Hidden Needs report. Visit http://suffolkcf.org.uk/2016/09/launch-of-hidden-needs-2016/ to read it in full.

Keywords: Liberal Democrat United Kingdom Stowmarket

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Motorcyclist suffers foot injury in Tattingstone crash after car fails to stop

25 minutes ago Jason Noble
Police are appealing for witnesses

Suffolk police are searching for a driver who failed to stop after a crash on the A137 in Tattingstone on Saturday, December 10.

Bildeston teen in Ipswich assault warned of bleak future if he can’t keep his temper in check

11:00 Colin Adwent
Unit 17 in Ipswich.

A teenager has been warned he faces a bleak future if he can not keep control of his fists.

Gallery: Frosty scenes heralded the start of winter but will we see snow this winter?

48 minutes ago
Frosty scene ay Boyton Marsh early in the morning. By Marion Warne.

We might not have seen any signs of snow yet, but there have been several cold snaps already this winter.

Exclusive: Copdock crash victim who nearly lost her life on A12 southbound thanks her lifesavers

10:14 Emily Townsend
Sam Eley, 26, nearly lost her life in a horror smash on the southbound A12 in July.She is now recovering at home with her family.

A young Ipswich woman who fractured her neck and suffered multiple bleeds on the brain after a horror crash has told how she was close to death – but survived thanks to the efforts of lifesaving emergency services at the scene.

Levels of poverty in Suffolk could reach crisis point in 2017, warns Suffolk Community Foundation’s Tim Holder

11:00 Emily Townsend
Stowmarket Food bank which ran out of food earlier in the year prepares for Christmas rush. Left to right, Hazel Smith, Mike Smith, Nigel Scarff, Catherine Legg, Paul Campbell and Paul Bearman.

Suffolk is facing a real crisis in 2017 with more than 83,000 people living below the poverty line this Christmas, a community leader has warned.

Blakenham drug-driver caught twice in 48 hours after smoking cannabis at class reunion

09:00 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A drug-driver has received a second 12-month ban after being caught twice in two days due to smoking cannabis at a school reunion.

Swan business group helps Suffolk elderly people

07:21 David Vincent
Networking group raises money for Age Uk Suffolk. Jo Reeder� Fundraising Officer East, Age UK Suffolk and Jane Larcombe, Business Development Officer, The Swan at Lavenham

The business networking group at the 15th century Swan at Lavenham Hotel & Spa has raised £500 for Age UK Suffolk, whose funds go directly to help support older people living in the county.

Breaking News: Police search for driver of stolen Ford Transit after crash on A14 between Seven Hills and Nacton

06:36 Jason Noble
Suffolk Constabulary

Police are searching for a driver of a stolen Ford Transit van who reportedly crashed into the central barrier while travelling in the opposite direction to the traffic flow on the A14 this morning.

Town centre traders look forward to a record Christmas in Ipswich

06:00 Paul Geater
Sailmakers, shoppers at Christmas

Retailers and restaurants in Ipswich town centre are looking forward to a bumper Christmas as shoppers have turned out in force.

Unwanted Christmas presents? Give them to EACH, St Elizabeth Hospice and other charity shops

06:00 Matt Stott
Staff at the EACH charity shop in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. Shop manager Rachenda Smith.

After weeks of guesswork and feeling for clues, finally opening your presents on Christmas Day is an undeniable highlight of the day.

Most read

Breaking News: Police search for driver of stolen Ford Transit after crash on A14 between Seven Hills and Nacton

Suffolk Constabulary

Man threatened with kitchen knife during attempted robbery in Ipswich

Stoke Street in Ipswich

Exclusive: Copdock crash victim who nearly lost her life on A12 southbound thanks her lifesavers

Sam Eley, 26, nearly lost her life in a horror smash on the southbound A12 in July.She is now recovering at home with her family.

Ipswich Waterfront building sold for £775,000.

Christies Warehouse, Ipswich Waterfront

Blakenham drug-driver caught twice in 48 hours after smoking cannabis at class reunion

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Holbrook family’s bid to buy a bus and turn it into a night shelter for the homeless in Ipswich

Gareth Brenland with family, Sarah and Tiffany from Holbrook . They are hoping to buy a bus and convert it in to a shelter for homeless people.

Most commented

Opinion: Is Ipswich the best place in Britain to make your home?

Ipswich waterfront - is there a better place to live?

Town centre traders look forward to a record Christmas in Ipswich

Sailmakers, shoppers at Christmas

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Mayor re-opens The Golf Hotel after makeover

Lt_Rt Kirsty McLaughlin GM,Roger Fern Local Mayor, Leanne Daines Dep GM, The Golf Hotel, Foxhall Road has was re-opened by the major of Ipswich Roger Fern, after a major refurbishment by owners Greene King.

Ipswich Waterfront building sold for £775,000.

Christies Warehouse, Ipswich Waterfront

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has a January shopping list which contains players that ‘might cost a few quid’

Town manager Mick McCarthy pictured during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24