Persimmon set to submit fresh proposal for homes off Bell Lane, Kesgrave, while planning appeal is underway

A fresh proposal to develop more than 300 homes on land off Bell Lane in Kesgrave is set to be submitted soon, after an appeal was lodged over rejected original proposals.

Controversial plans for the development were rejected by Suffolk Coastal District Council’s planning committee in February after objections were raised over already-full GP and school places and concerns over traffic.

But during the committee, planners suggested a larger development of around 1,000 homes could help secure the infrastructure improvements needed to make the development work.

Now, as the application has gone to the Planning Inspectorate and Whitehall for appeal, Persimmon has said that a fresh application is also on the way.

Martin Davidson, land director for Persimmon Homes Anglia, said a larger proposal would need input from several landowners, and added: “The original scheme for 300 dwellings could be designed to facilitate such larger proposals if ultimately deemed appropriate.

“Such a larger scheme would also take some 2-3 years to prepare, even if all landowners were on board.

“Officers of the council clearly held the view at the time that this initial application was ‘sustainable’ and deliverable, even if a five-year land supply existed, the ultimate decision of committee only being made on the chairman’s casting vote.

“Appealing the application enables the suitability of the site to be determined by a totally independent expert, based on national and local policies.

“Noting, however, the concerns related to facilities and amenities, a new application on the same site as that under appeal is to be submitted shortly, clearly containing such community benefits which, we hope, might be considered more favourably by the council and local residents.”

Kesgrave Town Council reiterated the objections to the proposals, which included feedback from a public meeting of more than 100 residents, and highlighted traffic, school and health service provision and a lack of green spaces as key reasons for its objection.

The site is one that has also not been listed in the town’s local plan.