Petition launched for safety improvements at A14 junction 55 for Copdock

Traffic on the A14 at Copdock Archant

A petition has been launched online calling for changes to the A14 junction 55 for Copdock, after safety fears were reported.

The petition was launched on www.change.org yesterday and described the junction as “extremely dangerous in its current layout”.

Several comments on the page from motorists have reported regular near misses, with tailbacks caused by the slip road noted as a particular problem.

The petition added: “Usually, there are near misses between lorries and cars everyday, all due to the tail backs caused by the slip road.

“Commuters take their lives in their hands everyday driving past this slip road.”

The road is a key junction for motorists heading into and out of Ipswich, and links the A14 with the A12 and London Road.

To view or sign the petition, visit www.change.org/p/paul-west-change-the-layout-to-copdock-junction-55-ipswich.

The petition will be submitted to Suffolk County Council and Bixley ward councillor Paul West in due course.

Have you experienced safety issues around the junction? Do you think changes need to be made? Email your thoughts or comment below.