Peugeot occupants ‘lucky’ not to be seriously hurt after police chase ends in crash on Bridge Street, Ipswich

Stock image of Stoke Bridge in Ipswich. Archant

Bridge Street in Ipswich reopened at around 7am today after a late-night police chase ended with a crash.

The crash was initiially thought to be serious, with the occupants of the Peugeot initially believed to be badly injured.

However, Suffolk police have said the injuries are not as serious as first thought, with the occupants “lucky” to escape practically unhurt.

Officers were involved in a short police pursuit with the silver Peugeot before it crashed near to Stoke Bridge.

The crash closed the road from around 3am today with police, fire and ambulance crews at the scene.

Three vehicles from the fire service were sent to the scene but were stood down after 30 minutes.

The road, which was closed in the direction towards Ipswich town centre, reopened at around 7am today.

Police control confirmed the chase is not linked with the alleged murder near the train station, at Ancaster Road, yesterday.