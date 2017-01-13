Pictures of storm surge causing flooding in Southwold and Lowestoft as sea levels rise around the Suffolk and Essex coastline

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography (C)James Bass 2017

Towns along the north Suffolk coast have been feeling the effects of serious weather this evening

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Lowestoft was the first place in Suffolk to feel the effects of the storm surge being experienced along Britain’s east coast.

The rising storm surge water around the Bascule Bridge area of Lowestoft causing police to close the bridge to all traffic. Picture: James Bass Photography The rising storm surge water around the Bascule Bridge area of Lowestoft causing police to close the bridge to all traffic. Picture: James Bass Photography

Flood defences were put up in the town in readiness for tonight’s storm surge and although no serious flooding has yet been reported the sea levels are noticeably higher than normal.

The rising storm surge water around the Bascule Bridge area of Lowestoft causing police to close the bridge to all traffic. Picture: James Bass Photography The rising storm surge water around the Bascule Bridge area of Lowestoft causing police to close the bridge to all traffic. Picture: James Bass Photography

High tide was due in Lowestoft, where the Bascule Bridge was closed as a precaution, around 10pm and it was one of the many places in Suffolk where a severe flood warning had been issued by the Environment Agency – signalling danger to life.

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Southwold was next to start receiving reports of flooding.

The storm surge water at its peak around the Bascule Bridge area of Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography The storm surge water at its peak around the Bascule Bridge area of Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Some places, like the Harbour Inn in the town, had been preparing for tonight all day, having had experience of storm surges causing damage in 2013.

In Essex, Jaywick was evacuated on Friday morning because of flooding fears, with rest centres set up to accommodate people forced to leave their homes.

The storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography The storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Some rest centres have been set up for people who wanted to leave their homes for their own safety.

The storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography The storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Local authorities, police forces and the coastguard have all been issuing safety advice to people living in or visiting coastal towns and villages.

Places further south along the coast in Suffolk and north Essex are expected to feel the effects of the storm surge later tonight and into early Saturday morning.

The storm surge water at its peak around the Bascule Bridge area of Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography The storm surge water at its peak around the Bascule Bridge area of Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

See here for our live feed of the latest news and updates on the storm surge.

A boat sitting very high in the water near the Bascule Bridge. Picture: James Bass Photography A boat sitting very high in the water near the Bascule Bridge. Picture: James Bass Photography

The storm surge water at its peak around the Bascule Bridge area of Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography The storm surge water at its peak around the Bascule Bridge area of Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Storm surge flooding around the harbour in Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography Storm surge flooding around the harbour in Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography

Storm surge flooding around the harbour in Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography Storm surge flooding around the harbour in Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography

Storm surge flooding around the rear of the Harbour Inn at Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography Storm surge flooding around the rear of the Harbour Inn at Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography

Storm surge flooding around the harbour in Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography Storm surge flooding around the harbour in Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography

Storm surge flooding around the rear of the Harbour Inn at Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography Storm surge flooding around the rear of the Harbour Inn at Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography

Storm surge flooding around the rear of the Harbour Inn at Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography Storm surge flooding around the rear of the Harbour Inn at Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography

Storm surge flooding around the harbour in Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography Storm surge flooding around the harbour in Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography

017 NB Jaywick Flooding risk. 017 NB Jaywick Flooding risk.