Pigs Gone Wild-style trail to make a return but what animals will we see in Ipswich in 2019?

17:41 26 January 2017

Ed Sheer-Ham was located outside UCS and was bought by the star himself at the end of the trail

Will it be sheep, horses, dolphins or castles? We are asking readers which brightly-coloured sculptures they would like to see on the streets of Ipswich in 2019.

Comment
All the pigs at the Ta Ta Trotters exhibition at Ipswich Corn Exchange.All the pigs at the Ta Ta Trotters exhibition at Ipswich Corn Exchange.

Following the success of Pigs Gone Wild last summer, St Elizabeth Hospice has confirmed they will be returning with another art trail in 2019 to mark its 30th anniversary.

Mark Millar, chief executive of St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be able to shout about the next trail. The Pigs Gone Wild trail was so well received by everyone in Ipswich. It raised a huge amount for the hospice and did great things for the town. We just had to jump at the chance to do another one.

“We’re already planning lots of exciting activity to mark this very special occasion and we therefore think it’s fitting to bring the popular art trail back to Ipswich to coincide with our 30th year.”

Lizzie, Matilda and Florence Dodd enjoy the Pigs Gone Wild sticker album trail in IpswichLizzie, Matilda and Florence Dodd enjoy the Pigs Gone Wild sticker album trail in Ipswich

Norman Lloyd, campaigns manager at the hospice, added: “Last time round, we found that the community really engaged with the pigs. They came into the town centre more, local businesses were boosted by the extra footfall, and we, as a hospice, got to share our story with many more people who might not know about the work we do.

“I don’t think I’m too premature in saying it’s going to be huge!”

Last summer’s trail lasted for 10 weeks and was enjoyed by 250,000 people and brought with it a £1million boost to the local economy as well as raising more than £200,000 for the hospice.
There were 40 large pigs, as well as the junior schools pigs around Ipswich, sponsored by businesses including the EADT and Ipswich Star, Ipswich Building Society, Wyards Removals and Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

So what sculptures will take over the town in 2019? There have been owls in Birmingham, dolphins in Aberdeen, barons in Lincoln and books in London. Internationally, there have been lions in Cape Town and rhinos in Sydney.

What would you like to see? Tell us in the comments section below.

• If you or your business would like to support the next art trail contact St Elizabeth Hospice on 01473 707043 or via email


Norman Lloyd Ipswich Building Society Suffolk Wildlife Trust Ipswich Building Society Lincoln London Birmingham

