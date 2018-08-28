Care home worker loses pink locks in memory of mum

Kate Nears with hairdresser Andrea Windell and home manager John Savage at the Mill Lane Nursing HOme in Felixstowe before her head shave Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES Archant

Kate Nears, activities coordinator at Felixstowe’s Mill Lane Nursing Home, is known for her pink hair but decided to sacrifice it for a good cause.

Losing her locks ... the shave is under way for Kate Nears Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES Losing her locks ... the shave is under way for Kate Nears Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

She took part in the Brave the Shave after losing her mum Frances to cancer to raise funds and awareness for the charity.

The home’s hairdresser, Andrea Windell, carried out the shave with help from home manager John Savage, and an afternoon tea party was held afterwards to celebrate the accomplishment.

Talking about her challenge, Kate said: “I decided to take part in the MacMillan ‘Brave the Shave’ in memory of my mum who sadly died from cancer on Christmas Eve 1983 at the age of just 49.

“I wanted to do something positive to raise money for the wonderful Macmillan Cancer Support.

Kate's locks start to disappear Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES Kate's locks start to disappear Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES

“I’m known as the lady with the pink hair, and I am delighted to sacrifice my locks in return for donations and I’m delighted to have received so much amazing support.”

Home manager John Savage said: “What a fabulous achievement. Kate is such a well-known and well-loved character both here in the home and in the local area.

“We are all so very proud of Kate for doing this brave event for Macmillan and for raising £1,000 as a result. Well done Kate!”

Donations can still be made the Brave the Shave website or by visiting Mill Lane Nursing Home and donating directly.