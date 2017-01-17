Plan for walkway from Ipswich’s Wherstead Road to Bourne Park after petition

A new walkway could be built from a busy road to an Ipswich park after campaigners called form greater safety measures.

Tomorrow Ipswich Borough Council’s South West Committee will decide whether to allocate funding for improvements to the route from Wherstead Road to Bourne Park.

The move comes after a 39 signature petition was handed to Philip Smart, the borough council’s head of environment and transport, raising fears for the safety of pedestrians using the approach road.

There are six parking spaces next to the park gates at the Wherstead Road entrance, but there has been an increase in the number of people travelling by car to the green space due to improved paddling pool facilities making it more popular.

Therefore drivers are leaving their vehicles on both sides of the access road, making it dangerous for people walking to the park and for those who live in the residential properties near it.

In a funding request form to the committee, the author states: “Whilst there is no requirement for the council to take action on this specific issue, it has been an increasing problem over recent years.”

The plans include a new footway from the existing path on Wherstead Road to the bridge, as well as extra road markings and signs.