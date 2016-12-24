Planned engineering on rail line this Christmas Eve to and from London

An Abellio Greater Anglia train at Colchester Archant

Christmas Eve rail passengers to and from London are being reminded that planned engineering work takes place on the line today.

From 3am this morning until 11pm tonight all lines will be blocked between London Liverpool Street and Billericay while work is underway.

Services from Norwich heading towards London will end at Witham, where a non-stop replacement bus service will take passengers to Newbury Park tube station.

Passengers can then use London Underground services on the central line into London.

Trains from Clacton, Ipswich and Colchester Town will finish at Ingatestone, with similar replacement buses in place from there to Newbury Park.

Braintree services will only run between Braintree and Witham.

Travellers are being urged to check timetables online and allow extra time for their journeys today.

For more information visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia





