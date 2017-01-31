Overcast

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

12:03 31 January 2017

Suffolk holidaymakers are being advised to invest in a ‘clean air’ sticker if driving to parts of France.

A new law requires the stickers to be displayed in windscreens of non-French-registered vehicles.

Costing the equivalent of about £3.20, the stickers, which show a vehicle’s emissions levels, are part of the Crit’Air initiative launched in Lyon and Grenoble at the beginning of the year, and in Paris on January 15.

The RAC has advised motorists they have until March 31 to fully comply with the initiative after which, they could face an on-the-spot fine of up to £117.

An English language section of the government website responsible for stickers launches tomorrow.

A train leaving the Euro Tunnel at Coquelles in FranceA train leaving the Euro Tunnel at Coquelles in France

All cars, motorbikes and lorries are required to display a windscreen sticker with those emitting the highest levels of harmful gasses likely to be turned away on days when pollution levels are particularly high.

One in 10 French vehicles are thought to be too old to get a sticker, and will not be permitted to drive in Paris between 8am and 8pm, Monday to Friday.

Vehicles have been classed in six categories from eco-friendly electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles to older, diesel cars.

Owners will need to know their vehicle’s EU emission standard before completing an online application.

RAC spokesman, Simon Williams said: “British motorists travelling to Paris, Lyon and Grenoble need to make sure they don’t get caught out by the new Crit’Air scheme that has come into force.

“The scheme requires vehicles to have an emissions sticker clearly visible on the windscreen. The penalty for not displaying one is an on-the-spot fine of between €68 and €135 (about £58 to £117).

“Foreign vehicles will be allowed to drive in central Paris without the sticker until 31 March, but our advice is to apply for one as soon as it is possible – from February 1 at the official Crit’Air website.

“We are aware of third-party websites already selling stickers for substantially more than French drivers are being charged by the French government, which motorists need to be wary of.”

Models registered before 1997, motorbikes and scooters from before June 2000, and trucks and buses from before 2001 are the main offenders in terms of emissions.

According to the RAC, as many as 22 other French towns have shown an interest in making a similar move over the next three years.

2 comments

  • Oh dear, not allowed into Paris! I don't know how I'll sleep at night. Nothing to do with their response to 'hard brexit' I suppose

    Dean

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

  • So a government website is launched tomorrow , but no link to it , why not publicise this article a day later with the link to get your sticker ? VERY VERY poor journalism .

    Poppys Dad

    Tuesday, January 31, 2017

