Plans lodged to build 21 homes near the Steamboat pub in Ipswich

18:01 25 January 2017

Land near Mather Way in Ipswich. Planning has been accepted for 21 houses.

Land near Mather Way in Ipswich. Planning has been accepted for 21 houses.

Plans have been submitted to build 21 town houses on a disused piece of land near Ipswich Waterfront.

Land near Mather Way in Ipswich. Planning has been accepted for 21 houses.

A full planning application was submitted to Ipswich Borough Council on January 20 by Buckinghamshire-based developer Landstone Limited, which aims to build 21 three-storey four and five bedroom houses in Mather Way, near the Steamboat pub.

The land has been designated by the borough council for housing purposes, and the application is the second one submitted by developer in the 10 years it has owned the land.

Liam Boyd from agent B3 Architects Llp, said: “We believe there is a market place for town houses.

“They are family homes, all the houses will have gardens and I think it will be very good for the new generation of the waterfront and the New Cut West.”

The application is due to go before the borough council’s planning committee in early spring, with developers aiming to begin work at the site in spring 2018, should planning permission be granted.

Mr Boyd said: “I think it’s pretty promising – the pointers we have had so far are favourable and with a bit of luck we should get some consent in the next three or four months.”

In the application, B3 stated: “The site has remained vacant and derelict for a considerable period, with the absence of a continuous occupant there is no direct control over this area.

“It is a potential for vandalism and anti-social behaviour that vacant properties seem to attract.

“The positive prevention measure would be continuously occupied and maintained properties on this site which would provide pleasant and safe social surroundings.”

The plans outline an intention to create two communal open spaces as well as new street lighting and a gated car park to deter any anti-social behaviour.

Landstone Limited had previously looked to create an estate predominantly made up of apartments when it originally acquired the site.

Mr Boyd praised the borough council’s approach to tackling the housing shortfall, and added: “Ipswich borough Council are a council that are looking to see and promote development and planning, which is very, very nice to see.”

