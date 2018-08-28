Power tools worth £1,700 stolen from parked van

The power tools were stolen from a parked van on Macaulay Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

An appeal by Suffolk police has been launched after around £1,700 worth of power tools were stolen in Ipswich on Sunday, October 7.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On patrol officers found the vehicle in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN On patrol officers found the vehicle in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after the incident which saw a Panasonic impact driver, Festool power drill, router and planer stolen from a van parked on Macaulay Road in the town.

Police on patrol in the early hours of yesterday, Sunday 7 October, came across a parked van on the road that had been broken into. They believe that sometime between midnight and 2.30am, suspects forced entry to the white Citroen van and stole the equipment.

Police are urging motorists to lock their car and remove all valuables overnight, no matter whether you park on, or off road.

They were also keen to remind people that thieves will enter private properties, public carparks and garages to look for insecure vehicles.

Van owners have been urged to register their tools for free at www.immobilise.com by taking note of the serial numbers and models, and to use an ultraviolet pen to (invisibly) mark their property.

This increases the chances of having them returned in the event of being lost or stolen.

Suffolk Constabulary have also appealed to van drivers to consider several measures to reduce the risk of being a victim of crime.

These include: locking and shutting car doors, checking van doors are locked, parking vehicles in a garage, parking with car doors up against a wall, installing CCTV in driveways and to remove tools from a van where possible.

Police have further suggested bolting a cage or a box to the base of a van or car, which should be secured with a sturdy close shackle padlock, to reduce and deter further incidents.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or who saw any suspicious activity between midnight and 2.30am on Sunday, October 7, are asked to call Police on 101 quoting reference 57725/18.

Suffolk police have also asked Ipswich residents to not buy tools offered to them in “suspicious circumstances.”

They are also asked to let police know immediately via 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.