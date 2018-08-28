Four arrested over attempted burglary in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 06:37 10 October 2018 | UPDATED: 06:37 10 October 2018
A group of men face questioning after an attempted burglary in Ipswich while the residents slept.
Around 2.30am on October 10, police responded to reports of four men trying to break into a home in Montgomery Road, waking those inside.
A group of four men were later arrested and are at Martlesham police station to be questioned by police.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary by calling 101.