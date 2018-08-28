Police minister invited to Ipswich after spate of anti-social behaviour

Policing minister Nick Hurd has been invited to Ipswich to see some of the problems faced by residents in part of the town.

The invite has come from Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter following a spate of incidents in the Garrick Way area on the edge of the Whitton estate.

The invitation follows a meeting of about 100 people called to discuss problems in the area.

During recent weeks, there has been a surge in anti-social behaviour in the Whitton area of Ipswich, including verbal abuse, criminal damage and arson attempts.

Dr Poulter described the behaviour as a “blight” and said: “While Ipswich remains a wonderful town, a great place to live and do business, and a safe place to visit, there needs to be an urgent and cohesive approach to tackle this growing violent and anti-social behaviour and improve the town for all who live and work here.”

Dr Poulter said he had been in contact with local people about the problems, and added: “Although I was unable to attend the recent public meeting in Garrick Way as I was required to vote in Parliament, I am extremely concerned by this recent spate of anti-social behaviour in Whitton

“I want to do all that I can to support residents, and to encourage the Police and local council to work together to bring an end to the situation.

“Anti-social behaviour, such as the likes of that currently being carried out in Whitton, is a blight on our communities, intimidating those living and working nearby, and affecting their quality of life.”

“I know that there are a great many dedicated people working tirelessly in our public services and in our communities to help discourage our young people from a life of violence and crime.

“But they can’t do this alone. Our Police, councils and communities in Suffolk share a collective responsibility to stop this dreadful violence and that’s why I have also asked the Government to fulfil its share of this collective responsibility, and to help us to tackle the scourge of violent crime and anti-social behaviour head on.”

“I have invited the Policing Minister to visit Ipswich and have also written to residents, asking them for their views and feedback on on the issues that matter to them most. I welcome their thoughts and views, and hope that by working together, we can bring an end to the current situation.”