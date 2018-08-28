Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station

At least three police cars were at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles Picture: ARCHANT ARCHANT

A man in his 20s has been taken into custody after police swarmed a central Ipswich road following a two-vehicle crash.

Police swarmed the scene, with at least half a dozen officers present Picture: ARCHANT Police swarmed the scene, with at least half a dozen officers present Picture: ARCHANT

At least half a dozen police officers rushed to the scene of a collision on Princes Street, just metres away from Ipswich railway station.

Suffolk Constabulary were called at 3.05pm this afternoon with reports of a crash involving two vehicles on the main road linking the station and the town centre.

One of the vehicles has sustained damage to its front Picture: ARCHANT One of the vehicles has sustained damage to its front Picture: ARCHANT

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the collision.