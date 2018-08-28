Arrest after police swoop on road leading to Ipswich railway station
PUBLISHED: 15:55 10 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:53 10 October 2018
A man in his 20s has been taken into custody after police swarmed a central Ipswich road following a two-vehicle crash.
At least half a dozen police officers rushed to the scene of a collision on Princes Street, just metres away from Ipswich railway station.
Suffolk Constabulary were called at 3.05pm this afternoon with reports of a crash involving two vehicles on the main road linking the station and the town centre.
Nobody is thought to have been injured in the collision.