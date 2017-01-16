Partly Cloudy

Police and helicopter search for stolen Land Rover found in Henley, Suffolk

17:20 16 January 2017

Stock photo of a field in the Henley area of Suffolk. Pic: Steve Plume.

Stock photo of a field in the Henley area of Suffolk. Pic: Steve Plume.

A stolen Land Rover was driven at its owners at their property and rammed a police car during a pursuit in the Suffolk countryside in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The drama unfolded when the owners of the vehicle were woken by their dogs barking in their garden Silverlace Green, Benhall at around 1.30am on Saturday.

The residents also heard footsteps in their driveway. They soon discovered that the back door had been opened and the indicator lights on their Land Rover was illuminated.

As one of the residents ran over to the vehicle, the male suspect drove at them, forcing them to jump out of the way, police said.

The Land Rover stopped a few yards up the road to pick up a second man, before driving off towards the A12.

Police were called and a manhunt for the vehicles was launched. The vehicle was found 18 miles away in Henley shortly after 2am.

It was pursued down Mill Lane and into Coopers Road, where it rammed into a pursuing police car. There were no significant injuries to the officers.

The vehicle continued onto a dirt track and across a field in the direction of Barham.

A police helicopter joined the search, but the vehicle has not been seen again.

The stolen vehicle is a green Land Rover Defender, registration number LA55 BYH.

If you can help police, call 101, quoting reference 12209/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

