Police appeal for help tracing suspects in Sirdar Road robbery on February 8

Police are investigating a robbery in Sirdar Road, Ipswich

A search is underway for two suspects in a robbery which took place in Ipswich yesterday.

Suffolk Constabulary is now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help them in their investigation.

Around 11.30pm on Wednesday, February 8 a man walking along Surrey Road, which is off London Road, was approached by two men.

They held what police described as “an object” to his back – initially reported as a knife.

They demanded the victim drop his wallet which he did.

The suspects are then said to have taken a number of items from inside the wallet before making off.

Anybody who was a witnesses to the robbery, or anybody with information about the incident, should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 16731/17, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also pass on information through the Crimestoppers website.

So far the police have made no arrests in connection with the investigation.