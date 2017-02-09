Police appeal for help tracing suspects in Sirdar Road robbery on February 8
16:14 09 February 2017
A search is underway for two suspects in a robbery which took place in Ipswich yesterday.
Suffolk Constabulary is now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help them in their investigation.
Around 11.30pm on Wednesday, February 8 a man walking along Surrey Road, which is off London Road, was approached by two men.
They held what police described as “an object” to his back – initially reported as a knife.
They demanded the victim drop his wallet which he did.
The suspects are then said to have taken a number of items from inside the wallet before making off.
Anybody who was a witnesses to the robbery, or anybody with information about the incident, should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 16731/17, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
You can also pass on information through the Crimestoppers website.
So far the police have made no arrests in connection with the investigation.