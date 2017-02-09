Snow

Police appeal for help tracing suspects in Sirdar Road robbery on February 8

16:14 09 February 2017

Police are investigating a robbery in Sirdar Road, Ipswich

Police are investigating a robbery in Sirdar Road, Ipswich

A search is underway for two suspects in a robbery which took place in Ipswich yesterday.

Comment

Suffolk Constabulary is now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help them in their investigation.

Around 11.30pm on Wednesday, February 8 a man walking along Surrey Road, which is off London Road, was approached by two men.

They held what police described as “an object” to his back – initially reported as a knife.

They demanded the victim drop his wallet which he did.

The suspects are then said to have taken a number of items from inside the wallet before making off.

Anybody who was a witnesses to the robbery, or anybody with information about the incident, should call Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 16731/17, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also pass on information through the Crimestoppers website.

So far the police have made no arrests in connection with the investigation.

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

14:08 Emily Townsend and Colin Adwent
Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Ipswich have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Alarm was raised when Weybread alleged murder victims missed line dancing class

15:13 Jane hunt
Police search the home of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Mill Lane, Weybread. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A neighbour of a Suffolk couple who were allegedly murdered by a former asylum seeker found no signs of a disturbance when he looked round their home after their daughter became concerned about them, a court has heard.

People say ‘Oh, I think I had that last week’ – Lisa battles illness and stigma

15:01 Tom Potter
Lisa Whight, from Chronic Fatiguers Unite. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM

Like many sufferers of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), Lisa Whight lives with the wearisome symptom of being disbelieved.

Police appeal for help tracing suspects in Sirdar Road robbery on February 8

14 minutes ago MATT REASON
Police are investigating a robbery in Sirdar Road, Ipswich

A search is underway for two suspects in a robbery which took place in Ipswich yesterday.

Arrest made after short police chase ends with crash in Ipswich

14:04 Matt Reason and Emily Townsend
Bridge Street, Ipswich

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a late-night police chase ended in a crash which saw three people taken to hospital.

Chance of spotting a barn owl in Suffolk higher than it has been for years

48 minutes ago John Grant
Barn owl closing in on its prey. Picture: Robert Mckenna

If Suffolk ever had to choose a bird as its emblem, the much-loved barn owl would surely be a strong candidate.

Snow showers forecast in Suffolk tonight with chance of settling snow

13:33 Jason Noble
First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam

Snow could be settling across Suffolk tonight as forecasters have warned that sleet and snow will continue into the weekend.

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

13:14 Matt Reason

The Clarkes of Walsham outlet at Jimmy’s Farm, Wherstead, Ipswich, was ram raided last night – becoming the seventh shop to be targeted in two days.

Two lorries stuck in mud on A14 near Copdock as five incidents cause traffic chaos

13:02 Matt Reason
Traffic on the A14 at Copdock

The incidents include two lorries both managing to get stuck in the central reservation near Copdock while allowing emergency vehicles to pass.

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

14:23 Matt Reason
The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

The southbound A12 remains closed today after a lorry carrying 26 tonnes of batteries crashed off a bridge, killing the driver, yesterday.

