Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police appealing for help to find 88-year-old missing man Phillip Proffitt

13:35 04 February 2017

Police are appealing for help to find missing Phillip Proffitt, 88

Police are appealing for help to find missing Phillip Proffitt, 88

Archant

Police in Suffolk are appealing for information to help to find a missing 88-year-old man from Ipswich.

Comment

Phillip Proffitt was last seen at his home address in Bridgwater Road, Ipswich, at around 9.50am today, Saturday February 4.

Suffolk police say he has not been seen since.

Mr Proffitt is described as white, of slim build with short grey hair.

When he was last seen Mr Proffitt was wearing a navy jacket, light coloured trousers, a tan peaked cap and glasses.

A police spokesman said: “He left the house on foot and may appear confused.”

He said officers are concerned for Mr Proffitt’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to get in touch.

If you have seen Mr Proffitt, have any information on where he may be or know anything that may help the police in their search please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 110 04/02.

Keywords: Suffolk police

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Police appealing for help to find 88-year-old missing man Phillip Proffitt

39 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for help to find missing Phillip Proffitt, 88

Police in Suffolk are appealing for information to help to find a missing 88-year-old man from Ipswich.

Police called to help round up horses on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford

10 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Police were called after three horses were loose in Bramford

Police helped round up three horses that had got loose from a field on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford in the early hours of this morning.

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

11:51 Emily Townsend
David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

On the drag, on the huh, driv for drove and writ for wrote – most of these sayings will be familiar to anyone who lives in Suffolk.

See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to that Shell garage at Ardleigh

12:45 Emily Townsend
Vehicle and boat jackknife on A12 northbound at Ardleigh. Image: Simon Davis

A motor cruiser has come off its trailer on the northbound A12 in north Essex this afternoon.

Opinion: How much do you spend on takeaway coffee each year? One woman reveals £400 bill

12:00 Sheena Grant
How much do you spend on coffee each year?

I like to think I’ve had some success since I’ve been trying to live more thriftily, writes Sheena Grant.

Ipswich drink-driver blames baby shower Martini for putting him over limit

08:00 Colin Adwent
Drivers were over the legal drink-drive limit

Two drink-drivers have lost their licences after being caught behind the wheel while over the limit.

It looks a little crowded up there - see our iWitness picture of the day

12:30 Connor McLoone
Starlings on an aerial in Dedham. Picture: Peter Burn

This flock of starlings have a birds eye view over the Essex village of Dedham.

Gallery: 25 of the greatest actors from Suffolk and Norfolk

09:14 Andrew Clarke
John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Picture: Bill Smith

The death last weekend of East Anglian acting legend John Hurt brought home the fact that we have so many talented stars of stage and screen living on our doorstep.

Gallery: Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

08:57 Natalie Sadler
Silent Street, Ipswich

Instagram gives us a window to the lighter things in life - from colourful street scenes to historic city scapes and delicious looking meals.

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

07:05 Adam Howlett
Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

A car became stuck on a traffic island close to the Duke Street roundabout in Ipswich last night.

Most read

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

Driver gets stuck in car wash at Sainsbury’s in Hadleigh Road Ipswich after crash

A silver car got stuck in a car wash in Ipswich today after a crash. Image: Lee Reynolds

Closure order made on house in Prospect Street, Ipswich, where alleged attempted murder took place

Police tape at the scene of the alleged attempted murder in Prospect Street

Ipswich drink-driver blames baby shower Martini for putting him over limit

Drivers were over the legal drink-drive limit

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Join In: How many Ipswich streets can you identify? Try our quiz here

Churchman’s had a float in the 1953 Coronation celebrations in Ipswich. The building featured is now home to the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. Portman Road is on the left.

Most commented

Ipswich protesters prepare to rally against President Trump’s travel ban

Campaigners in Ipswich are set to rally against President Donald Trump's executive order (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Poll: Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

Car gets stuck on roundabout traffic island in Ipswich

Police called a recovery vehicle to lift the car off the curb. Photo by N&S roads policing

Gallery: Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

Silent Street, Ipswich

Cardiff’s Emyr Huws paying some of his own wages to be on loan at Town

Cardiff City's Emyr Huws has joined Ipswich Town on loan
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24