Police called to burglary in progress in Bredfield last night arrested a suspect nearby

A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in east Suffolk yesterday.

Suffolk Constabulary was called to reports of an incident in progress at a property in Bredfield near Woodbridge around 7.50pm.

Police officers attended the scene quickly and located a suspect nearby.

Two other male suspects ran from the location.

The suspect – a 34-year-old man of no fixed abode from west Suffolk – was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later released on bail until April 10 this year pending further enquiries.

Anybody who saw anything suspicious at the time of the incident, or who has any information about this crime, is asked to call south east CID on 101 quoting reference 16860/17.

Alternatively you can contact the Crimestoppers organisation anonymously on 0800 555 111 as well as passing on information through their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org