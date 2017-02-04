Partly Cloudy

Police called to help round up horses on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford

14:04 04 February 2017

Police were called after three horses were loose in Bramford

Archant

Police helped round up three horses that had got loose from a field on Paper Mill Lane in Bramford in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to reports the animals were free and were on a public road just after 2.30am.

A police spokesman said: “The local owner was contacted and they got the horses back in the field again.

“There was an initial report of three horses in the road.”

He said it was likely officers from the police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team would revisit the site to make sure the animals are secure.

We have previously reported that horses were seized from a site in Paper Mill lane on welfare grounds by the Red Wings Horse Sanctuary and the RSPCA.

Ten animals were taken from the site on Thursday January 12 following a site visit the week before.

Campaigners have set up an online fundraising page with the aim of raising £4,000 to help care for the animals.

Trump sparks protest in heart of Ipswich

4 minutes ago Paul Geater
Protesters opposed to Donald Trump in Ipswich.

About 200 protesters have gathered at Giles Circus in the heart of Ipswich to protest at the policies of new US President Donald Trump.

Police appealing for help to find 88-year-old missing man Phillip Proffitt

41 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Police are appealing for help to find missing Phillip Proffitt, 88

Police in Suffolk are appealing for information to help to find a missing 88-year-old man from Ipswich.

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

11:51 Emily Townsend
David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

On the drag, on the huh, driv for drove and writ for wrote – most of these sayings will be familiar to anyone who lives in Suffolk.

See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to that Shell garage at Ardleigh

12:45 Emily Townsend
Vehicle and boat jackknife on A12 northbound at Ardleigh. Image: Simon Davis

A motor cruiser has come off its trailer on the northbound A12 in north Essex this afternoon.

Opinion: How much do you spend on takeaway coffee each year? One woman reveals £400 bill

12:00 Sheena Grant
How much do you spend on coffee each year?

I like to think I’ve had some success since I’ve been trying to live more thriftily, writes Sheena Grant.

Ipswich drink-driver blames baby shower Martini for putting him over limit

08:00 Colin Adwent
Drivers were over the legal drink-drive limit

Two drink-drivers have lost their licences after being caught behind the wheel while over the limit.

It looks a little crowded up there - see our iWitness picture of the day

12:30 Connor McLoone
Starlings on an aerial in Dedham. Picture: Peter Burn

This flock of starlings have a birds eye view over the Essex village of Dedham.

Gallery: 25 of the greatest actors from Suffolk and Norfolk

09:14 Andrew Clarke
John Hurt at Cinema City in Norwich for a screening of The Elephant Man. Picture: Bill Smith

The death last weekend of East Anglian acting legend John Hurt brought home the fact that we have so many talented stars of stage and screen living on our doorstep.

Gallery: Claude Cox’s old book shop featured on Instagram as users celebrate the best of #Ipswich

08:57 Natalie Sadler
Silent Street, Ipswich

Instagram gives us a window to the lighter things in life - from colourful street scenes to historic city scapes and delicious looking meals.

