Police called to string of bike thefts in Kesgrave, Ipswich and Martlesham Heath

Police are investigating a string of thefts from sheds and garages around Kesgrave and Martlesham Heath in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Officers were called to a home in Grange Farm, Kesgrave, near Gorseland School where two mountain bikes – one green and black and the other black and white – were taken between 1am and 7.30am, when offenders forced entry into a shed.

A child’s electric scooter was taken from a garden shed in the Mill Heath area of Martlesham Heath between midnight and 8am, which was subsequently found dumped nearby, while a car nearby was broken into where cash and some Nike trainers were taken.

A mountain bike was also taken from a shed near the junction of Colchester Road with Woodbridge Road between 6am and 8am, while another incident was reported near the Main Road and Deben Avenue junction in Kesgrave, although nothing was taken.

It is not yet known whether the incidents are linked.