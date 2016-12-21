Police cordon in Derby Close in Ipswich as officers investigate Foundation Street stabbings

A heavy police presence has been reported in Derby Close in Ipswich as police continue their investigation into the double stabbing on Foundation Street on Sunday.

Two police vans, two police cars and a forensics team were spotted on the close, near Cauldwell Hall Road.

A police spokeswoman said the officers were in the area as part of the investigation into the incident in Foundation Street which left two men with serious injuries.

She said: “The cordon is in place as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident in Foundation Street on Sunday.”

Five people have been arrested in connection to the incident so far and all have been bailed to return to police early next year.

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 10pm on Sunday, December 18, to reports of two seriously injured men in Foundation Street.

Both were rushed to hospital.

One of the men is described as being in a critical but stable condition, the other in a stable condition.

Shortly after the incident, two men from Ipswich, aged 48 and 57, were arrested and have been bailed to return to police on February 27, 2017.

A third man was arrested in suspicion of attempted murder late on Monday December 19. He was bailed to return to police on March 2, 2017.

On Tuesday two others were detained, a 33-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Ipswich.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder while the woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both were bailed to return to police on February 27 next year.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Blackfriars Court, Foundation Street, Lower Orwell Street or Rosemary Lane in Ipswich shortly before 10pm on Sunday December 18.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 72333/16. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.