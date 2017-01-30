Police helicopter reported hovering over Ipswich in search of missing person

A police helicopter is hovering over the east of Ipswich in search of a missing person.

Several members of the public have reported seeing the helicopter over the Foxhall, Broke Hall and Rushmere areas.

One said it was hovering “very low” over a heavily populated area.

Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue confirmed it was on site handling the operation.

“We hope for a positive outcome,” a spokesman said.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the helicopter had been called-out to reports of a missing person.

However, details of the missing person have not yet been publicised.

Earlier this year, charities called for greater support to help troubled children after it emerged some young people were going missing dozens of times a year. According to figures released by Suffolk police, nearly 10,000 missing persons investigations have been carried out in the past four years.

