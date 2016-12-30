Overcast

Police issue security advice to keep Christmas valuables safe

11:25 30 December 2016

Police have issued security advice

Police have issued key safety advice for people to keep their valuable given as Christmas gifts safe, as part of a drive for people to include security resolutions for the New Year.

Comment

Police have been highlighting how a few simple steps can prevent opportunistic thieves, and telling people to keep valuables out of sight, with the house locked.

Tools which can be used to break into homes should be locked away in a shed.

Those with mobile phones should use a PIN setting to prevent thieves form accessing personal information and download a tracking app which uses GPS signal.

Other safety advice issued includes keeping safe online by keeping personal information private, using internet protection software and changing passwords regularly.

Chief Inspector Jo Garrard, head of community safety for Suffolk police, said: “It’s important to remember that burglars don’t have an ‘off-season’ and we can all take positive steps to make ourselves and communities safer.

“Security measures are just the start, though; I would urge people to be more vigilant in what’s happening around them and in reporting suspicious activity to us. We rely on information from the public to help us keep our communities save, so if it doesn’t feel right, we want to hear from you.” Among valuable items which people have been given for Christmas are laptops, mobile phones, games consoles, notebooks and other electricals.

And officers are urging people to take steps to ensure their gifts remain safe such as taking photographs and noting down serial or identification numbers in case they are stolen and making sure items are insured.

Police are also recommending registering on the Immobilise website for free, which helps reunite owners with stolen property.

PC Scott Deal, stolen property officer at Essex Police, said: “We are committed and thinking of our communities during one of our busiest times of the year.

“Christmas is coming to a close and opportunists are still operating. By taking simple steps you can help assist our officers in the unfortunate event of theft and burglary.”

“Remember, a house that is left insecure is an attractive target for thieves and burglars can strike at any time. Most burglaries can be prevented by securing your home with three out of 10 occurring after a door or window has been left open.”

