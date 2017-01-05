Police look for man seen near Stowmarket property where cash and jewellery were stolen days before Christmas

Police are investigating a burglary in Stowmarket last month

Cash and jewellery were stolen during a burglary in Stowmarket.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The break-in happened at an address in Lockington Road, between 9.15am and 9.50am on Wednesday, December 21.

Police want to trace a man seen in the vicinity of the house at about 9.50am. He was white, in his 40s and wearing a black baseball cap, black trousers, and black jacket just below waist-length.

Witnesses, or anyone who can identify the man, are asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID by calling Suffolk police on 101 and quoting crime number 72957/16, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.