Police search for Antonio Wells from Ipswich wanted on recall to prison

Police in Ipswich have issued an appeal for help in tracing a man wanted for recall to prison.

Antonio Wells, 34, of Robeck Road in Ipswich, is wanted for recall after breaching the terms of his release licence, according to Suffolk police.

It is not yet clear how he has breached his licence.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said he could be in the Ipswich area, or further afield, possibly in Essex.

Wells is described as being 5ft 8in tall.

Officers have asked anyone who has seen Wells or knows of his whereabouts to come forward.

Wells was previously convicted in October 2015 for ransacking a 16th Century house in Bucklesham in which jewellery and other items worth more than £7,000 were stolen.

He was jailed for 25 months following his trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.