Police search for driver of stolen Ford Transit after crash on A14 between Seven Hills and Nacton

06:36 23 December 2016

Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk Constabulary

Police are searching for a driver of a stolen Ford Transit van who reportedly crashed into the central barrier while travelling in the opposite direction to the traffic flow on the A14 this morning.

Comment

Suffolk police were alerted at 5.48am to reports that a Ford Transit had been stolen from a farm in Nacton.

A police spokesman said officers pursued the vehicle but it was “driven onto the A14 against the flow of traffic,” before it crashed into the central barrier between the Seven Hills and Nacton junctions.

“We believe at this stage there are no injuries and officers are currently searching the area for the driver, and using the police helicopter,” the spokesman added.

Recovery of the van is underway while police continue their investigation.

Traffic is flowing in both directions, although some delays have been reported while the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should call police on 101.

Keywords: Suffolk police

