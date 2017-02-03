Partly Cloudy

Police search for man in motorcycle gear after burglary in Danescourt Avenue, Stowmarket

12:08 03 February 2017

A burglar smashed their way into a Stowmarket home and searched the property before leaving empty handed.

Police are interested in speaking to a man who was seen in the area around 4.35pm on Wednesday.

The offender forced their way into the home in Danescourt Avenue by breaking a window.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “They made an untidy search of the property and left empty handed.”

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, in his late 30s to early 40s, slim and with an “uneven complexion”.

He was in all black, wearing a motorcycle jacket, carrying a motorcycle helmet and spoke with a Suffolk accent.

He left the area in the direction of Finborough Road and may have been walking with a second man, who was wearing a blue top.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw or recognises the two men in the description, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/15366/17.

Keywords: Suffolk Constabulary

