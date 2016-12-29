Police seek BMW driver after teenager seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Police are appealing for the driver of a silver or grey BMW to come forward after a hit-and-run in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, which left a young woman seriously injured.

The incident happened as victim - who is thought to be aged around 18 - crossed the road near Chilton Road at around 5.15pm on Tuesday.

A silver or grey BMW was in collision with the teenager. The driver initially briefly stopped at the scene but left before police arrived and failed to leave their details.

The young woman sustained injuries including a broken arm and leg injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Police need to trace the driver or anyone who was in the vehicle at the time, and are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the vehicle or driver involved to come forward.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed a silver or grey BMW with damage to the front/windscreen or any garage staff who have been asked to repair a car of this type.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to telephone Roads Policing officers at Suffolk police headquarters by dialling 101 and quoting CAD number 259 of December 27.