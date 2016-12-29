Sunny

Police seek BMW driver after teenager seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Foxhall Road, Ipswich

15:57 29 December 2016

Police are appealing for the driver of a silver or grey BMW to come forward after a hit-and-run in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, which left a young woman seriously injured.

The incident happened as victim - who is thought to be aged around 18 - crossed the road near Chilton Road at around 5.15pm on Tuesday.

A silver or grey BMW was in collision with the teenager. The driver initially briefly stopped at the scene but left before police arrived and failed to leave their details.

The young woman sustained injuries including a broken arm and leg injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Police need to trace the driver or anyone who was in the vehicle at the time, and are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the vehicle or driver involved to come forward.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed a silver or grey BMW with damage to the front/windscreen or any garage staff who have been asked to repair a car of this type.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to telephone Roads Policing officers at Suffolk police headquarters by dialling 101 and quoting CAD number 259 of December 27.

Saints Beer Festival comes to St Peters by the Waterfront this weekend

6 minutes ago David Vincent
Beer and Co have launched two beers relating to Portman and Portman road. Left to right, Marc Titford and Greg Cooper.

More than 30 beers will be on offer at the first Saints Winter Festival & New Year Hootenany opening tomorrow - Friday, December 30.

Family pay tribute to mother-of-two Claire Bradley who died in Great Bradley collision

7 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Claire Taylor, 41, was killed in a collision in Great Bradley on Tuesday December 27

The family of a mother-of-two who was out training for the Rome marathon when she was involved in a fatal collision in Great Bradley on Tuesday say she will be ‘sorely missed by all who knew her’.

A14 Orwell Bridge delays after two lorries crash eastbound

14:13 Matt Stott
File picture of traffic queuing on the Orwell Bridge. Image: Andrew Partridge

Motorists face severe delays on the Orwell Bridge this afternoon after two lorries were involved in a crash.

Entrepreneurs urged to develop ideas and make most of £5.5m Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre

15:07 Jason Noble
The Ipswich Waterfront Innovation Centre (IWIC) team

Young entrepreneurs, businesses and academics across Suffolk are being urged to make the most of a new £5.5million facility which aims to become a hub for technology firms and promote innovative projects.

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich

12:48 Matt Stott
The scene of the double stabbing in Foundation Street, Ipswich.

Another man from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the double stabbing in the town earlier this month.

Suffolk’s post-Christmas chill here to stay as wintery showers of sleet and hail a possibility for the New Year

13:51 Edmund Crosthwaite
A frosty East Anglian morning. Photo: Jo Clarke

It may be bright but the cooler temperatures experienced in Suffolk since Christmas Day show no signs of going away fast.

Corrie McKeague’s mother says son would make ‘reckless’ decisions in Facebook Live Q&A

12:29 Matt Reason
The search for Corrie Mckeague on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

The mother of the missing serviceman Corrie McKeague gave a live webchat with tens of thousands of people last night.

Low income blamed for rise in number of Suffolk patients suffering from malnutrition

12:22 Matt Stott
West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker.

The number of hospital beds taken up by patients being treated for malnutrition in Suffolk has risen by almost 50% this year.

Updated: Granddad rescued children after ‘petrol’ thrown on front door and set alight in Montgomery Road, Ipswich

10:13 Reporters
Petrol is believed to have been poured over the front door of a family home in Montgomery Road, Ipswich and then set alight

A grandfather rescued his two young grandchildren after their house was targeted in a suspected arson attack in Ipswich last night.

