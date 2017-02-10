Overcast

Police seek Raimie Watson from Bury St Edmunds for recall to prison

16:54 10 February 2017

Raimie Watson. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

A man in his 20s wanted on recall to prison is being sought by Suffolk Constabulary.

Raimie Watson, who is 24-years-old and from Bury St Edmunds, is said to have breached the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, around six foot tall, is of slim build, and has tattoos on both of his hands.

Watson also has links to Ipswich in Suffolk, as well as the city of Norwich and the town of Thetford in Norfolk.

Police officers are asking anyone with information about where Watson is to come forward.

Members of the public have been advised by the police not to approach Watson.

If you do see him you should call officers immediately.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Raimie Watson is asked to call Suffolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively you can give information to Crimestoppers by calling the organisation anonymously on 0800 555 111.

