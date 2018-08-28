Video

Revealed – The popular library books flying off the shelves in Suffolk

Suffolk Libraries chief executive Bruce Leeke wiht some of the most popular adult fiction books Picture: SONYA DUNCAN ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

There is nothing quite like curling up with a good book – it makes life that little bit better.

That message is more important now than ever before, Suffolk library bosses say, as we reveal which books have been flying off their shelves this year.

In a week that has turned the spotlight on reading and its link between mental health and wellbeing, the top ten most borrowed books for children and adults have been unveiled.

Classic favourites like The Tiger Who Came to Tea and The Gruffalo make an appearance in the children’s top ten – several decades after they were published – while bestselling novels such as The Chalk Pit and The Midnight Line rank highly for adults.

Baking queen Mary Berry tops the adult non-fiction chart, while Daniel Lipkowitz’s LEGO awesome ideas is a hit with the kids.

Bruce Leeke, newly appointed Suffolk Libraries chief executive, said much of what the organisation does is designed to support individual wellbeing – and make life better through a shared love of books.

“We provide a huge variety of content, events and experiences designed to engage, inform and entertain,” he said.

“Much of what we already do is designed to support individual wellbeing, and make life better for our customers.

“This week is National Libraries Week and it is a great opportunity to celebrate the positive impact libraries have on people across Suffolk.

Horrible Histories is among the top children's non fiction books. Photo from launch of Books for Schools campaign, pictured are pupils at Mendlesham Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Horrible Histories is among the top children's non fiction books. Photo from launch of Books for Schools campaign, pictured are pupils at Mendlesham Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He added: “This year’s focus is on wellbeing, and there is a proven link between reading regularly and maintaining positive mental health and wellbeing.

“This is particularly the case for young people, with recent research by The National Literacy Trust showing that children who are the most engaged with literacy are three times more likely to have higher levels of mental wellbeing than children who are the least engaged.”

Soaring numbers of youngsters took part in the organisation’s Summer Reading Challenge this year, with library bosses hoping 2018 attracted record participants.

And a love of reading is something this newspaper is keen to create in youngsters.

Marion Harvey enjoying a non-fiction book at Ipswich County Library Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Marion Harvey enjoying a non-fiction book at Ipswich County Library Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

With our Books for Schools promotion, we are giving away £20,000 worth of books to primary schools in Suffolk.

