Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Port of Felixstowe accused of ‘land banking’ over Innocence Farm development

17:06 26 January 2017

RICHARD CORNWELL richard.cornwell@archant.co.uk

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Archant

Four villages have voiced serious concerns over proposals for a 300-acre business park in the heart of the Felixstowe peninsula – with two saying nothing could be done to overcome its impact.

Comment
Port of Felixstowe. PHOTO: Barrie BrooksPort of Felixstowe. PHOTO: Barrie Brooks

Land at Innocence Farm, between the A14 and Innocence Lane, Trimley St Martin, would be visited by up to 3,200 lorries a day and 600 cars.

It would feature 10 distribution centres, plus a haulage park and container storage facilities, to serve growing demand for logistics space for the Port of Felixstowe.

Landowners Trinity College, Cambridge, have contacted Suffolk Coastal council seeking details of topics needing to be addressed for a scoping report ready for an environmental impact assessment.

Villagers have voiced concerns over traffic, vehicle fumes, light pollution, noise, and the impact on the primary school and small businesses nearby.

Trimley St Martin Parish Council said: “The negative environmental impact of the proposals under consideration is so great that it seems impossible that they could be counterbalanced by any advantage accruing from the development.”

Kirton & Falkenham Parish Council felt not enough had been done to demonstrate the need for the project. It said: “Until Bidwells, Trinity College and the Port of Felixstowe have developed sites with existing planning permissions and long-term brownfield areas within the port boundary, it would be irresponsible to approve in principle or give encouragement for further planning permission applications for greenfield sites, such as this.

“The track record of recent years is that implementation may not take place even if permission were to be granted.

“This application could be considered as a process of land banking – creating a portfolio of greenfield sites with planning permission, whilst leaving brownfield sites which are probably more costly to develop.”

Levington and Trimley St Mary councils have also flagged up concerns.

Bidwells said there was “intense pressure” on the port owners to source new areas for third-party logistics in and around Felixstowe.

Keywords: Suffolk Coastal council Cambridge

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Woman dies after bungalow fire in Reid Close, near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

06:00 Chris Shimwell and Matt Stott
Emergency services in Reid Close last night

A woman died after a fire at a bungalow in Ipswich last night.

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage near London blocks main line

06:49 Matt Stott
Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Rail commuters face a morning of travel misery in the region after damage to overhead electric wires near London blocked the main line.

Will Ipswich Hospital’s £2.5m urgent care centre bid be approved? Commissioners are warned of uncertainty

06:01 Andrew Hirst andrew.hirst@archant.co.uk
Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

Health commissioners have been warned that the anticipated funding to support Suffolk’s largest A&E department may not become available.

How can life go on? On Holocaust Memorial Day Suffolk remembers those killed in genocides

06:00 Lynne Mortimer
The gates at Auschwitz. Picture: HMD Trust

Today, on Holocaust Memorial Day we look at the importance of remembering not only the wartime victims of concentration campincluding Auschwitz-Birkenau, but also those killed in genocides since.

Breaking News: Serious bungalow fire near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

06:16 Chris Shimwell
Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

A bungalow in Ipswich caught fire this evening and three fire crews were called to the scene.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Yesterday, 23:52 Chris Shimwell chris.shimwell@archant.co.uk
Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Following on from yesterday’s Q&A with Suffolk Constabulary about the Corrie McKeague investigation, here are further questions the force has answered, including some posed by Corrie’s mother Nicola Urquhart.

Comedian Joel Dommett from I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! coming to Ipswich

Yesterday, 23:40 Chris Shimwell
Joel Dommett brings the laughs at Latitude 2016 - Paul John Bayfield

Runner-up in ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity, Joel Dommett, is coming to the Ipswich Regent.

‘It’s something I never expected’ – Ipswich mum’s miracle baby grows up to have daughter of his own

Yesterday, 20:00 Tom Potter
New dad Tom with his partner, Kerry, mother Pat Jones, and his daughter Tallulah, at St Mary's Hadeligh, where her baptism took place. Photo: Paul Nixon Photography.

At one point in her life, Pat Jones thought she might never have a child – let alone a grandchild.

Leiston Labour Party says Suffolk people should get priority for Sizewell C jobs

Yesterday, 19:15 RICHARD CORNWELL richard.cornwell@archant.co.uk
Marine investigative work being carried out for the Sizewell C project.

Labour politicians in an east Suffolk town want the maximum number of construction jobs possible to go to local people if the Sizewell C nuclear power station is built.

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Yesterday, 19:00 Paul Geater
Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

What will happen to the south east of the county in the next 15 years? Will the area be dominated by an expanding and increasingly-prosperous Greater Ipswich?

Most read

Breaking News: Serious bungalow fire near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

Woman dies after bungalow fire in Reid Close, near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Emergency services in Reid Close last night

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

Argos Extra at the Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich

Practice manager who stole over £265k from Ipswich’s Burlington Road surgery back in court

Caryl Heath outside the Burlington Road Surgery in Ipswich. PIC RICHARD SNASDELL

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage near London blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

‘It’s something I never expected’ – Ipswich mum’s miracle baby grows up to have daughter of his own

New dad Tom with his partner, Kerry, mother Pat Jones, and his daughter Tallulah, at St Mary's Hadeligh, where her baptism took place. Photo: Paul Nixon Photography.

Most commented

Opinion: Is it time for Ipswich Museum to shut its doors and move to a new site?

Is it time to rethink Ipswich Museum's future?
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24