Post-Christmas chill here to stay as wintery showers of sleet and hail a possibility for the New Year

A frosty East Anglian morning. Photo: Jo Clarke (c) copyright citizenside.com

It may be bright but the cooler temperatures experienced in Suffolk since Christmas Day show no signs of going away fast.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Many people will have woken up to frosted-over cars and gardens this morning and more of that could be on the way.

Looking ahead to 2017 it seems wintery showers could see in the New Year – though they are more likely to be of sleet than snow.

James Wilby, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said temperatures in Suffolk last night had officially dropped as low as -3C (27F).

But he added with -4C (25F) and -6C (21F) recorded in Norfolk and Essex respectively other places in Suffolk away from recording stations may also have experienced similar lows.

A large area of high pressure over the continent is behind the current weather, Mr Wilby said, along with clear skies allowing the little heat provided by a weak sun during the day to disappear quickly in the evenings and overnight. A lack of warm air flowing into Britain from milder countries also affects our weather.

Of today’s forecast Mr Wilby said: “It will feel quite chilly in the shade and the frosty conditions could linger to the early afternoon.”

He also said with clear skies again tonight temperatures could fall quickly tonight, with -2C (28F) to -3C predicted.

“Mist and fog will form more readily than last night. That’s probably more of a feature than last night’s weather,” Mr Wilby said.

“Tomorrow is similar to today, it looks like 5-6C tomorrow and similar conditions Saturday. Quite a lot of cloud is the difference.”

New Year’s Day, meanwhile, is set to be chilly but with the addition of outbreaks of rain.

And following that, Mr Wilby said: “We might start to see a few wintery showers” – though he added these were more likely to be made up of sleet or hail than snow at this stage.