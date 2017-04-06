Overcast

Predatory Stowmarket triple rapist jailed for 18 years

PUBLISHED: 16:48 06 April 2017 | UPDATED: 17:17 06 April 2017

Ipswich Crown Court. picture: Gregg Brown

Ipswich Crown Court. picture: Gregg Brown

An unrepentant predatory rapist who has left his three victims severely traumatised has been jailed for 18 years.

Carl Tarigha, jailed for 18 years after being convicted of three counts of rape. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICECarl Tarigha, jailed for 18 years after being convicted of three counts of rape. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

At his Ipswich Crown Court sentencing Carl Tarigha, of Milton Road, Stowmarket, was described as a significant danger the public.

The 29-year-old raped one of the females – a teenager – after she took refuge in her grandmother’s bed believing he would never attack her while she was next to her.

Tarigha was convicted of raping the women in the Harwich area and at his home between autumn 2015 and summer 2016.

He committed the second rape while being investigated for the first, and the third while on bail for the second.

Tarigha claimed his victims had been the instigators of what happened.

In addition to his jail term, of which he must serve at least 12 years, he was put on an extended licence of a further four years.

Jailing Tarigha, Judge Martyn Levett said: “You appear to be entirely unrepentant and completely without remorse.

“There’s unquestionably a dark side to you after being convicted by a jury for these three rapes.”

The judge added Tarigha had a “fundamental disrespect for women and an attitude to sexual entitlement.”

Describing the impact on the women involved, two of whom were in their late teens, Judge Levett said: “The impact of these crimes and how it may affect those for many years to come, could well be a disturbing memory as they get older and older.”

The court also heard Tarigha, who had no previous convictions, came to the UK from Nigeria 10 years ago.

He told a probation officer compiling a pre-sentence report he had not been taking his medication for a bipolar order when the three attacks occurred.

Judge Levett told him: “You attempted to portray the victims as instigators of consensual sexual intercourse.”

All the women suffered extreme psychological effects and one had attempted suicide.

Judge Levett said: “(The victim) herself believed all this was her fault, and this blame and the extreme psychological effect has led on many occasions to making attempts on her life because she wanted to stop it all and stop the upset it was causing her family.”

She had previously stated “I don’t want to be this person forever. This is no life for me.”

After Tarigha was jailed Judge Levett praised police officers for the care and support they have given to the victims.

Pc Penny Howell, officer in the case, said: “Carl Tarigha is a sexual predator who subjected his victims to cold, calculated and violent attacks, not only raping them but inflicting other physical assaults on them, whether it was pinning them down, slapping them, or pulling their hair. He also threatened to kill one of the victims.

“I am pleased with the sentence handed down by the court, but no prison term will ever make up for the trauma and distress endured by these three brave young women.

“They have had to relive the horror of the attacks throughout the police investigation and crown court trial and I commend them for their courage and also their ongoing support and trust with our inquiry, alongside colleagues from Essex Police.”

