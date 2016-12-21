Partly Cloudy

Primary school art exhibition at the University of Suffolk, Ipswich Waterfront

14:27 22 December 2016

Primary school pupils present an art exhibition at the University of Suffolk on Ipswich Waterfront

Primary school pupils present an art exhibition at the University of Suffolk on Ipswich Waterfront

Archant

Pupils from Rose Hill Primary School, Ipswich are presenting an exhibition of their work at the University of Suffolk.

Comment

The twelve children aged between 7-11 years old spent the autumn term developing their art skills exploring various artists, artistic styles and materials to create a collection of mixed media work to represent the county.

The exhibition will display the journey that the children’s work has developed from photographs and sketches to finished pieces, with impressive results.

It will be on display from December 14 until early January after which it will be temporarily displayed at Rose Hill Primary school before being auctioned off. Any money made will be put towards earning the school its ArtsMark Award, covering the costs of the exhibition itself as well as funding any future art projects.

Headteacher of Rose Hill Primary, Mrs Linda Hatcher, said “I am incredibly proud of the high quality art that these children have produced. To see the effort and pride they have taken in creating them is invaluable.”

The art club project was put together with the support of teachers Sam Lawrence, and Amee Burgoyne and teaching assistant Christopher Lawrence

Mrs Nial, a former teacher of Rose Hill and responsible for making the link between the school and the university, said “It’s been wonderful to form links with the University of Suffolk. The children have gained so much from displaying their hard work in such a fantastic location. The project has also encouraged the students to have high aspirations and see futures for themselves as artists; making going to university closer to home an option for them.”

Sam Lawrence, art leader said “The children have displayed an incredible amount of resilience and perseverance in creating their art. The journey they have taken to self-reflect and evaluate their skills and methods has been a true transformation. The confidence in many of these children has soared, and we’ve noticed this has also impacted them in their other learning too. They’ve found something they are good at and are willing to take that confidence to help them in so many other ways. Proud does not even begin to cover this feeling! It’s been a pleasure to work alongside Carol Gant and the University to get this relationship started. We hope it is the beginning of quite an adventure and hope to get further visits, workshops and events set up in the near future.”

Eight year old Willow Lockett said of her work: “I’ve never been so proud of myself.”

Fellow pupil Johanna Berina said: “We’ve worked so hard. It will be nice that other people can see it too.”

Rose Hill Art Club were invited to visit the recent Anna Airy exhibition at the University which showcased young people’s talents from schools and colleges across the area. The children were captivated and drew inspiration from many of the pieces to create their own sketches and photographs.

They also benefitted from a tour of the University’s Art Department and are looking forward to working together on projects in the future.

Carol Gant, art curator at the University, added “It has been a pleasure working with Mrs Lawrence and the children. Working with the children and seeing their enthusiasm for the project has been inspiring. They have created an excellent exhibition which showcases their individuality as budding young artist. We look forward to future collaborations with the school and would encourage other schools to talk to us about visiting the University.”

