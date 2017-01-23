Prime Minister Theresa May insists GPs must open for longer in East Anglia

The prime minister has insisted GPs are “part of the solution” to the NHS crisis after she faced an angry backlash from local family doctors following a Number 10 threat over opening hours.

While the Theresa May struck a more conciliatory tone around the role of GPs in her first interview with the East Anglian Daily Times since becoming prime minister, with a claim she wanted to help GPs to be open for longer – she said it was still her intention for all surgeries to provide services from 8am to 8pm seven days a week.

Following the Number 10 briefing earlier this month, Tim Morton and Ian Hume, leaders of a medical committee which covers part of north Suffolk, hit back at Number 10’s “ill-thought out comments” describing them as a “political attempt to distract the public

from the real debate about future funding of the health and social care sectors.”

Dr Morton, of the Norfolk and Waveney Local Medical Committee (LMC), said the prime minister needed to show there was a need, and the financial and workforce resources to provide it.

Recent figures estimate parts of Suffolk and Essex need to increase GP numbers by a third or more to meet the demands of a growing population by 2020.

And last week doctors, politicians, and GP representatives said that years of difficulties attracting graduates to the profession together with an ageing workforce and growing public demand had left the service more vulnerable than ever.

Questioned about the angry reaction from GPs across the country to a warning they could lose extra funding if they fail to keep surgeries open for longer, Mrs May said: “First of all, GPs are not part of the problem, GPs are part of the solution in looking at the pressures we see in the health service.

“I am very clear about that. We are increasing our investment in general practice, increasing by £2.4bn by 2020/21.”

Mrs May also insisted more GPs were being trained. By 2020 there will be 5,000 more doctors working in general practice because we recognise the importance of GPs, we recognise the importance of people being able to access the care that they offer and that is why we want to help GPs be able to be open for longer so that more people can access the excellent services that they offer.

“With regards to the East of England we are investing nearly £2bn more in funding by 2020 than today in the NHS in the East of England.

“Obviously we have set our intention to ensure all GPs surgeries are open or to access eight to eight seven days a week. This is not across the whole country yet. I think we are looking at how that can be provided in terms of best meeting patients needs. That is what we need to think about particularly here, about what patients want, how patients want to be able to access GP services in ways and at times that are suitable to them.”