Opinion

Will Princess Eugenie’s wedding captivate the nation?

PUBLISHED: 11:47 10 October 2018

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London after they announced their engagement in January 2018. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

Even lukewarm royalists enjoyed the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, earlier this year but as a waverer when it comes to the further reaches of the Royal Family , Lynne Mortimer wonders if Princess Eugenie’s big day will the attract the same enthusiasm.

Princess Eugenie of York. Picture: John Walton/PA WirePrincess Eugenie of York. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

Bride-to-be Princess Eugenie of York is ninth in line to the throne... so how many of us will be heading for Windsor to celebrate the nuptials of the Queen’s granddaughter?

Not me... but then, I only go to royal weddings when I have an invitation and, once again, mine got lost in the post.

She is the second daughter of the second son of the monarch and thus, I’m afraid, just not as interesting as Harry who also married this year and made a fascinating match with an American actor, feminist and humanitarian.

What do we know Eugenie for? Apart from being with her sister at state weddings and wearing weird hats, of course.

Granddaughter of Queen Victoria, Victoria Eugenie of Battenburg in the 1920s. Picture: Wikimedia CommonsGranddaughter of Queen Victoria, Victoria Eugenie of Battenburg in the 1920s. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

The 28-year-old princess was named after one of Queen Victoria’s grandchildren, Victoria Eugenie of Battenburg. There’s an idea for the wedding cake... except we already know she’s having a red velvet and chocolate cake.

Princess Eugenie has a 2:1 degree in English literature and the history of art from Newcastle University. She carries out no public duties although she is a patron of several charities. She has no allowance from the Privy Purse but has represented the Royal Family at a number of events. She works as an associate director for the Hauser & Wirth art gallery in London.

Her 32-year-old fiancé Jack Brooksbank once managed the London nightclub Mahiki, and is currently the UK ambassador for George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s tequila brand, Casamigos. The Daily Mail reported he had previously spoken about a dream to open a chain of “hostelries.”

He recently revealed they will be serving Casamigos at the wedding. “I’ve not been kept out of all the planning... I’m in charge of drinks and we’ll be serving Casamigos,” he is reported to have said. The Daily Telegraph describes him as “a socialite”.

The Quire in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA WireThe Quire in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Ho hum, nothing very exciting there, then.

The Duchess of York, formerly Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie’s mother, has been talking it up. In tweets she has posted that the couple “float with laughter and love” and that they are “A total embrace of goodness and joy. We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and a best friend. Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony.”

The bride and groom will be married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, this Friday (October 12) at 11am, followed by a short procession ride through the streets of Windsor. In addition to those attending the wedding in the chapel, 1,200 members of public have been invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle... following in the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As for celebs, model Cara Delevingne, singer Ellie Goulding, and the Duke of Sussex’s former girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas are expected to attend and there is a whisper that George Clooney and his wife Amal may be there as Mr Brooksbank is a brand ambassador for Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila. The possibility of George may push crowd numbers up.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie wearing those hats at Prince William's wedding in 2011. Picture: EPAPrincesses Beatrice and Eugenie wearing those hats at Prince William's wedding in 2011. Picture: EPA

Television coverage is a part of ITV’s This Morning which is extended until 12.30pm to take in the pomp and circumstance of the Royal Wedding. The competition is A1: Britain’s Longest Road on BBC1 and BBC Newsroom Live on BBC2... which may include a bit of wedding, perhaps?

The question is, will we watch? On the one hand the nation may be suffering from royal wedding fatigue having already enjoyed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s happy day in May, this year. On the other hand we’re all a bit miserable over Brexit. On the other hand (yes, I realise this is too many hands) the end of austerity is nigh... but on the other hand, we all like to see the dress. Or at least I do.

Will it be in keeping with Princess Eugenie’s personal fashion statements or will it be more classical? Will she wear a tiara or flowers in her hair?

It will be nice to know.

