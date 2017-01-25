Overcast

Protesting beach hut owners at Felixstowe launch legal fund

10:16 25 January 2017

Hut owners at at Felixstowe with their Beach Huts are Not Cash Cows poster

Hut owners at at Felixstowe with their Beach Huts are Not Cash Cows poster

Archant

Beach hut owners have started a fighting fund to pay for legal action in case they fail to persuade councillors to drop moves to double their rents.

More than 450 hut owners attended a meeting at Felixstowe to discuss Suffolk Coastal council’s proposals for future management of the huts.

Owners made their feelings known loud and clear – and this week have launched a poster campaign around the resort with the slogan “Felixstowe beach huts are not cash cows”.

The extraordinary general meeting was staged at the Orwell Hotel by the Felixstowe Beach Hut and Chalet Association to hear members’ views so it can formulate a response to the district council’s consultation exercise.

Roy Gray, vice-chairman of the association, said: “We have started a fighting fund in case we need to employ legal help at some stage.

“We are hoping it won’t come to that but we need to see first how Suffolk Coastal responds to the views expressed to the consultation.

“It was apparent from the reaction of the members present at the meeting that the initial proposals were flawed and the ‘consultation’ was heavily weighted to Suffolk Coastal and many of its questions were not relevant.”

The council’s proposals, which will see a 10% annual rent rise from next year, would increase annual income by £430,000 to £736,000, almost doubling rents within eight years, and has caused uproar.

One of the plans is to change the current annual licence to a 10-year lease to give owners more site security. At the end of their first lease, current owners would have to pay a £7,000 premium to secure the next one.

The consultation runs until February 17. People can take part at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/features

