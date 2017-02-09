Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Public meeting backs plans for new village hall for Melton – costing up to £1.2m

10:45 09 February 2017

Plans for a new village hall in Melton, by Hoopers Architects

Plans for a new village hall in Melton, by Hoopers Architects

Hoopers Architects

Proposals for a new village hall to be built on a playing field in Melton, near Woodbridge, have been given public support.

Comment
Plans for a new village hall in Melton, by Hoopers ArchitectsPlans for a new village hall in Melton, by Hoopers Architects

Villagers voted unanimously in favour of taking plans forward at a meeting hosted by the parish council and attended by Craig Driver and Christina Jerlehag of Ipswich-based Hoopers Architects.

Parish council chairman Alan Porter opened by saying Melton was a growing community of about 4,000 people exceeding the population of Framlingham with more expected when 180 new homes arrive in Woods Lane.

He said the council had only one meeting space the Burness Parish Rooms since the sale of the Lindos Centre and departure of Suffolk Coastal from its former Melton Hill headquarters.

Mr Porter explained that a previous public meeting had agreed to explore plans for a new hall in 2014, but that the parish council had passed a resolution for the project in 1949.

Melton Parish Council is proposing building a new village hall at the playing fields in Melton Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMelton Parish Council is proposing building a new village hall at the playing fields in Melton Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said the loss of green space amounted to 5% with Suffolk Wildlife Trust planning to install an access gate to neighbouring Hutchinson’s Meadow.

“This is not a done deal,” added Mr Porter. “The project will only proceed if people want it to. We want to present a realistic proposal and collect feedback.”

Last August, councillors agreed to make budget adjustments to fund a feasibility study – costing up to £8,000 – and a separate project to install new road signs in Saddlemaker’s Lane. They also reduced the grants budget to one grant-giving opportunity a year, while district councillors Jane Day and Jim Bidwell each gave £1,000 of their Enabling Communities Budgets.

The total cost of the new hall could be up to £1.2m (excluding VAT) which the council plans to fund through grants, the Public Works Loan Board, Community Infrastructure Levy, and a possible rise in council tax precept.

“The figures look daunting,” said Mr Porter. “But we’re looking to create an asset to outlive us.”

The two-storey hall would stand directly north of the existing car parking area. Draft plans include a multifunction hall seating up to 150, a kitchen, toilets, meeting rooms, and an office for the parish clerk currently based in rented accommodation at Robertson’s Boatyard, in Woodbridge.

Meanwhile, the playing field pavilion could make way for a seating area.

More detailed plans go before a public meeting on March 21.

Keywords: Suffolk Wildlife Trust Melton Ipswich

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Arrest made after short police chase ends with crash in Ipswich

2 minutes ago Matt Reason
Bridge Street, Ipswich

Bridge Street in Ipswich reopened at around 7am today after a late-night police chase ended with a crash.

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

11:17 Matt Reason

The Clarkes of Walsham outlet at Jimmy’s Farm, Wherstead, Ipswich, was ram raided last night – becoming the seventh shop to be targeted in two days.

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

08:46 Emily Townsend and Colin Adwent
A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Ipswich have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Snow showers forecast in Suffolk tonight with chance of settling snow

10:32 Jason Noble
First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam

Snow could be settling across Suffolk tonight as forecasters have warned that sleet and snow will continue into the weekend.

Felixstowe beach hut owners tell their stories of their beloved seaside retreats

54 minutes ago Lynne Mortimer
Small spaces of seaside happiness

Beach hut owners in Felixstowe are distressed by Suffolk Coastal District Council’s plans to put up rental and administration fees on the huts which, they say, will make the cost prohibitive and force them to sell the huts they have loved, looked after and made their own – over many decades in some cases.

Roads minister John Hayes to see dangers of A12 near Suffolk/Essex border

11:22 Paul Geater
The A12 near East Bergholt is a notorious accident blackspot.

Roads minister John Hayes has accepted an invitation to visit one of the most notorious accident blackspots in the region to see what needs to be done to make it safer.

Oak tree planted in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in remembrance of Battle of Britain

11:13 Jason Noble
Ipswich mayor Roger Fern planting the oak tree in Christchurch Park in remembrance of those who served in the Battle of Britain. Picture: David Miller

More than 40 people gathered at Christchurch Park’s war memorial last week for the planting of an oak tree in remembrance for those who served in the Battle of Britain.

Young people in Sudbury take care home residents to the theatre

11 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
A group of young volunteers arranged for four disabled women from a Sudbury care home to see their school musical. Picture: TONY GEARING

Care home residents in Sudbury have had their first night out in a year thanks to a young-people’s charity.

Public meeting backs plans for new village hall for Melton – costing up to £1.2m

10:45 Tom Potter
Plans for a new village hall in Melton, by Hoopers Architects

Proposals for a new village hall to be built on a playing field in Melton, near Woodbridge, have been given public support.

Team GB Olympian Dominic King leads sports session at Ipswich High School for Girls

10:39 Jason Noble
Olympic athlete Dominic King leading sports sessions at Ipswich High School for Girls. Picture: Sarah Mann

Youngsters at Ipswich High School for Girls welcomed an inspirational visitor at the school on Wednesday, February 8 as Olympic athlete Dominic King led a series of sports sessions.

Most read

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

Arrest made after short police chase ends with crash in Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Most commented

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

Opinion: Today sees the start of the 2017 campaign for votes for Suffolk County Council

What will the new county council make-up look like after May?

1,100 homes, country park, shops and sports facilities approved at Henley Gate, Ipswich

Visitors studying the Henley Gate plans at an exhibition at Ipswich Sport Club. Photo: SIMON PARKER

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24