Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike lose their baby

13:52 24 December 2016

Mike and Zara Tindall leave St Paul's Cathedral in London after a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Queen in June 2016. Pic: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Mike and Zara Tindall leave St Paul's Cathedral in London after a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Queen in June 2016. Pic: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

Comment

Equestrian champion Zara - the Queen’s granddaughter - and former England rugby player Tindall announced at the end of November they were expecting their second child.

But a spokeswoman for the couple said: “Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”

The spokeswoman would not give any details about the circumstances surrounding the loss of the couple’s baby but it is understood Zara is not in any medical danger.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the private matter.

Zara and Mike already have a daughter Mia, who is nearly three and were said to be thrilled about the prospect of another child.

The baby was due around late spring and would have been the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s sixth great-grandchild.

The Countess of Wessex lost her first baby in December 2001 when she was airlifted to hospital after suffering a potentially life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

She underwent a two-and-a-half-hour operation during which surgeons removed the foetus from her Fallopian tube.

When eight months pregnant with her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, two years later, she was rushed to hospital after complaining of severe internal pains.

Doctors found Sophie dangerously ill from blood loss and performed an emergency Caesarean and her daughter was born prematurely weighing 4lb 9oz.

It is likely that Zara will spend Christmas convalescing with husband Mike and their daughter at their home on Gatcombe Park country estate in Gloucestershire, the residence of her mother the Princess Royal.

Zara missed out on the Rio Olympics this year after she failed to make the British Equestrian Federation’s nominated rider list.

The former world eventing champion helped the Great Britain team win a silver medal at London 2012 and had been hoping to bring back a gold from Brazil.

Keywords: United Kingdom Brazil London Edinburgh

Gallery: Baby Evie ready to celebrate first Christmas at home in Ipswich with family

14:10 Matt Stott
Evie Compton at home with her parents Sharon Halls and Daniel Compton.

Baby Evie crawls around the rearranged lounge with bright-eyed enthusiasm and inquisitiveness. She has been set free after posing for several photographs with her loving parents.

Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike lose their baby

13:52 Matt Stott
Mike and Zara Tindall leave St Paul's Cathedral in London after a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Queen in June 2016. Pic: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

£1.8m project to help mentally ill back into work in Essex

24 minutes ago Will Lodge
�1.8m boost for Enable East mental health project. L-R: Paul Feasey Signpost, Chris Paveley North Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, Sarah Knights Realise Futures, Phil Edwards Employ-Ability, Rachel Jennings Enable East. Photo: Contributed

A project helping people with mental health problems get back into work in Essex has been given a £1.8million funding boost.

Homeless man stole perfume worth £279 from TK Maxx in Buttermarket, Ipswich two days before Christmas

13:18 Matt Stott
TK Maxx in Ipswich.

A man is spending Christmas behind bars after stealing perfume worth £279 from TK Maxx in Ipswich town centre.

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher in hospital after medical emergency on London to Los Angeles flight

14:05 Reporters
Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fisher has reportedly been transported to a hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is in hospital intensive care after suffering a medical emergency believed to be a heart attack.

Gallery: Did you drink at Yates bar in Ipswich? We look back through our photo archive

12:00 Sam Dawes
STAR PATCH STORY SIMON TOMLINSON The clock on Yates in Ipswich PICTURE SIMON TOMLINSON EADT 17 07 04

Now The Robert Ransome, Yates used to be a centre point of the Ipswich nightlife scene in the 90s and 00s.

Gallery: iwitness spies variety of wildlife visiting her Suffolk garden

14:15
This blue tit is doing his best pirate impression possible. Photo: Julie kemp

One of our most regular contributors to iwitness24, Julie Kemp, has had a whole variety of animals visiting her garden on a regular basis.

Can you spot yourself on Ipswich high street from 1993?

12:08
Late night shopping in Ipswich in 1993

Whether you’re all sorted for Christmas or you’re in a blind panic last-minute buying, late night shopping can be great for everyone.

Flood defence investment leaves Woodbridge ‘better protected’ – three winters on from damaging storm surge

11:45 Tom Potter
A stretch of the improved flood defences in Woodbridge, viewed from the railway station footbridge

Three years ago this month, the shores of Woodbridge were overwhelmed by water, after a storm surge swelled the River Deben to levels surpassing the east coast flood of 1953.

Planned engineering on rail line this Christmas Eve to and from London

08:29 Jason Noble
An Abellio Greater Anglia train at Colchester

Christmas Eve rail passengers to and from London are being reminded that planned engineering work takes place on the line today.

Most read

Video: Hollywood actor Tom Hardy puts out video appeal for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague last seen in Suffolk

Tom Hardy. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ipswich ex-teacher, 75, given restraining order after attacking his wife for third time

Ipswich Crown Court

Gallery: Did you drink at Yates bar in Ipswich? We look back through our photo archive

STAR PATCH STORY SIMON TOMLINSON The clock on Yates in Ipswich PICTURE SIMON TOMLINSON EADT 17 07 04

Ipswich’s Birkfield Drive reopens at Hawthorn Drive junction after crash

Crash in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich.

Scramble to find elderly residents a place to live after Hadleigh nursing home closes days before Christmas

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Updated: Hunt for drivers of stolen vehicles after Ford Transit van driven wrong way down A14 westbound between Seven Hills and Nacton

Suffolk Constabulary

Most commented

Mayor re-opens The Golf Hotel after makeover

Lt_Rt Kirsty McLaughlin GM,Roger Fern Local Mayor, Leanne Daines Dep GM, The Golf Hotel, Foxhall Road has was re-opened by the major of Ipswich Roger Fern, after a major refurbishment by owners Greene King.

Scramble to find elderly residents a place to live after Hadleigh nursing home closes days before Christmas

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

SIL chairman says clubs must decide their own destiny as participation continues to drop

SIL chairman, Keith Norton

Can you spot yourself on Ipswich high street from 1993?

Late night shopping in Ipswich in 1993

Join In: How do you solve a problem like the SIL?

Achilles face Felixstowe Harpers
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24