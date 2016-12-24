Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike lose their baby

Mike and Zara Tindall leave St Paul's Cathedral in London after a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 90th birthday of the Queen in June 2016. Pic: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby, a spokeswoman for the couple said.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Equestrian champion Zara - the Queen’s granddaughter - and former England rugby player Tindall announced at the end of November they were expecting their second child.

But a spokeswoman for the couple said: “Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”

The spokeswoman would not give any details about the circumstances surrounding the loss of the couple’s baby but it is understood Zara is not in any medical danger.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the private matter.

Zara and Mike already have a daughter Mia, who is nearly three and were said to be thrilled about the prospect of another child.

The baby was due around late spring and would have been the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s sixth great-grandchild.

The Countess of Wessex lost her first baby in December 2001 when she was airlifted to hospital after suffering a potentially life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

She underwent a two-and-a-half-hour operation during which surgeons removed the foetus from her Fallopian tube.

When eight months pregnant with her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, two years later, she was rushed to hospital after complaining of severe internal pains.

Doctors found Sophie dangerously ill from blood loss and performed an emergency Caesarean and her daughter was born prematurely weighing 4lb 9oz.

It is likely that Zara will spend Christmas convalescing with husband Mike and their daughter at their home on Gatcombe Park country estate in Gloucestershire, the residence of her mother the Princess Royal.

Zara missed out on the Rio Olympics this year after she failed to make the British Equestrian Federation’s nominated rider list.

The former world eventing champion helped the Great Britain team win a silver medal at London 2012 and had been hoping to bring back a gold from Brazil.