Quiz - Who are the ‘new signings’ at Ipswich Town?

Can you guess the players in our Ipswich Town faceswap quiz?

Mick McCarthy has signed several new players since the transfer window opened and we have introduced a few more in our Face Swap quiz.

We have taken players past and present and Face Swapped them with fellow Portman Road stars - making for some interesting new additions to McCarthy’s squad.

Here we are challenging you to unscramble the faces and name both the players featured.

Make sure you post your scores below.

Have you experimented with a Face Swap app? We would love to see your funny Snap Chat and Instgram photos - you can post below or share them with us on Facebook or Twitter.

